Staithes beach. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire ahead of the dog bans where you can go for a relaxing walk with your pooch

There are certain Yorkshire beaches imposing dog bans between May and September, so we’ve come up with a list of Yorkshire beaches that welcome dogs all year round.

By Liana Jacob
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 6:00 am

The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 has introduced dog bans for beaches across the country during the summer months.

The bans apply from May 1 to September 30, however, there are plenty of beaches in Yorkshire that allow dogs throughout the year.

Below is a list of dog friendly Yorkshire beaches.

1. Staithes

Dog walking is permitted all year round at Staithes beach, although there may be signed restrictions such as dogs on leads which owners should keep an eye out for.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Fraisthorpe

Dogs are allowed at Fraisthorpe beach throughout the year as long as dog walkers clean up after their pets and are considerate of other beach visitors.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Runswick Bay

Dog owners can bring their pets along to Runswick Bay, however, they should look out for possible signs requesting they keep their dogs on leads.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Flamborough North Landing

This beach welcomes dogs all year round, all the council asks that dog walkers clean up after their pets and respect other beach users.

Photo: Tony Johnson

