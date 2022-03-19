Malton’s very own summer music festival is set to bring harmonies and melodies once again to Yorkshire.

With nearly 3,000 festival attendees who went to last year’s event, the organisers this year expect even more festival goers for 2022.

Headlining this year’s line-up is Indie rock band, The Feeling, who will be performing classics such as Fill My Little World and Never Be Lonely, as well as music from their new album, Loss, Hope, Love, which will be released in May 2022.

Levi band on stage at MeadowFest. (Pic credit: Georgie Pearman / Visit Malton)

The band has taken a break from music since 2016. However, since the success of hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, lead vocalist and frontman of the band, Dan Gillespie Sells, who composed the music for the musical, felt inspired to write again during lockdown 2020.

Also returning on the main stage are party band HUGE and alternative rock band Hyde Family Jam, who have both appeared at the event in 2021. Supporting artists include Alistair Griffin and New York Brass Band, with the rest of the line-up to be announced later this year.

Headliners appearing on the Hay Bale Stage will be Flat Cap Carnival, who are also returning from the 2021 MeadowFest. Graeme Hargreaves and Gary Stewart will perform again to the crowds at the riverside meadows, with supporting artists George Rowell, Maggie Wakeling, Nick Rooke, Simon Snaize and many more.

As well as the region’s finest music, MeadowFest also offers delectable street food stalls, bars, family entertainment and so much more.

The venue is situated in the stunning riverside meadows behind The Talbot, Malton, and is perfect for a nice picnic.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce The Feeling as this year’s MeadowFest headliner!

“Already we’re looking forward to singing along to some of their classics as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival site.

“MeadowFest is one of our most-loved events each year, boasting wonderful music, a fantastic party atmosphere, delicious food and drink and unmissable entertainment for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet!”

MeadowFest will be taking place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10am to 10pm.