Myleene Klass attends the world premiere for Everybody's Talking About Jamie. (Pic credit: Jonathan Hordle / PA)

The movie was directed by Sheffield-born choreographer and stage and film director, Jonathan Butterell, from a screenplay by Tom MacRae based on the stage musical of the same name.

It’s based on the true story of a 16-year-old boy navigating life in Sheffield with dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Thanks to his ambitious attitude and supportive mum and friends, Jamie overcomes challenges and prejudice, beats bullies and becomes the drag queen sensation he’s always dreamed of being.

Much of the filming took place in Sheffield and started on June 24, 2019.

Who is starring in the movie?

The cast includes newcomer Max Harwood, who plays Jamie New, Coronation Street actor Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, Jamie’s supportive single mother, Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle, a former drag queen and Jamie’s mentor. Mr Grant is well known for his roles in the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Age of Innocence and The Iron Lady.

Further cast members are Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Jamie’s classmate and best friend, Shobna and Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, the principal of Jamie’s high school.

Two of the cast members are Yorkshire actors, Ralph Ineson, from Leeds, who plays Wayne New, Jamie’s estranged homophobic father, and Samuel Bottomley, from Bradford, who plays Dean Paxton, Jamie’s school bully.

How can I watch the film?

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday September 17.