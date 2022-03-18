Yorkshire is the region that inspired Wuthering Heights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Jane Eyre, The Secret Garden.

It is also the filming location for a variety of TV shows including All Creatures Great and Small, The Yorkshire Vet, Emmerdale, Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, Gentleman Jack and many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its vast countryside, national parks, woodland, lakes and rivers, Yorkshire holiday specialists Gorgeous Cottages have put together a list of the most romantic things to do in the region this spring.

Helmsley Walled Garden. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

1 - Take a trip on the North York Moors Railway

Recreate the romance of Brief Encounter with a scenic trip on a heritage steam train through the stunning North York Moors countryside.

Stand on the platform, hand in hand, waiting for the arrival of your train and once on board, settle down to crisp white linen, enjoy a glass of champagne and take in the beautiful journey through the stunning national park.

2 - Explore charming Helmsley

With its quaint stone houses, idyllic views of the North York Moors National Park and breath-taking flower fields at Helmsley Walled Garden, this area is perfect for a romantic stroll with your partner.

Admire the stunning views from the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey and then enjoy a candlelit meal for two at The Hare at Scawton.

3 - Indulge yourself on a spa day

Yorkshire is filled with world class spas, where you can spend some quality time with your other half.

Enjoy a relaxing couples massage at Raithwaite Hall in Sandsend before enjoying a dip in the glass fronted pool.

4 - Drink champagne and eat oysters in Whitby

Whitby is one of Yorkshire’s most popular seaside resorts, perfect for enjoying authentic seafood.

With cobbled streets, clifftop views and moonlight boat trips, Whitby is one of the most romantic destinations in the world.

Take a stroll by the sea before heading to a beachfront bistro with a dozen freshly cooked oysters and a bottle of champagne to end the evening right.

5 - Enjoy a chocolate-filled afternoon tea in York

York is home to some of the most delicious afternoon tea choices, including the world famous Betty’s Tea Rooms.

For something a little bit more romantic, try the chocolate indulgence option at York Cocoa House.

6 - Discover the Bronte sisters’ past

Explore the wild landscape that inspired romantic novel classics such as Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights with a romantic stroll through heather-clad moorland.

Discover the Bronte Bridge, the ruins of Top Withens and the Bronte Falls, and take a walk up to the Cow and Calf rocks and drink with the view of the pretty Victorian spa town, Ikley far below you.

As well as romantic things to do, there are also plenty of cosy places to retreat to after a romantic day away in Yorkshire, including:

Slater’s Barn - a Grade II listed barn conversion for two in Nidderdale, which dates back to 1791.

Little Pearl - a bolthole by the beach in Robin Hood’s Bay with a cosy wood-burning fireplace.