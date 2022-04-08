Yorkshire Wildlife Park will be transformed into Neverland as J M Barries’ Peter Pan book will be brought to life.

The park will be hosting characters from the children’s book, who will be performing and entertaining guests, while a life-size pirate ship will be one of the highlights for the fun-filled weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peter Pan extravaganza, which will be taking place from April 9 to April 11, includes live performances, acrobats, pop-up games, face painting and craft activities along with the opportunity to get close to some of the world’s rarest and most endangered animals.

Lemurs keep cool with ice lollies at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, John Minion, said: “It’s a great day out for the family. We have the amazing Peter Pan performances that will be absolutely brilliant. We’ve got lots of fun activities for all the family and even a mock up set of London landmarks as well as the pirate ship.

“We’re so happy to be hosting these events once again after the pandemic and it feels like we’re finally getting back to normal. The three-day-long Peter Pan event is the perfect place to have some family fun and to see the animals including our new camel babies.”

The cast of Peter Pan will be performing shows during the day in the amphitheatre telling the story of the magic of Neverland and his brushes with arch enemy Captain Hook and Tick-Tock the crocodile.

The Peter Pan event is included in the admission price to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which is home to more than 70 different species including polar bears, giraffes and lions.