Owner, Neil McNair, sitting on a chair in the Low Mill Guest House. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Enjoy hotels and lodges of all types to suit every family. Whether you’re staying overnight in a treehouse or living the luxury life in a castle - there is something for everyone.

We have compiled a list of the most unusual and quirky hotels to stay in Yorkshire.

Acorn Glade Glamping, York

If you love the camping atmosphere but not a fan of the low maintenance lifestyle, this glamping retreat is the perfect place for you.

The luxurious lodge is located on a lake-side meadow and woodland on the outskirts of the Vale of York and the Yorkshire Wolds.

Acorn Glade is a designated Local Wildlife Site and includes a shared kitchen with shared bathroom facilities.

Wolds Edge Treehouse, Bishop Wilton

If you would like to relive your childhood dream - this is the place to do it.

With its wooden structure intertwined with the branches of a tree, it looks like it has come straight out of an enchanted forest fairytale.

Don’t be fooled by its animated outlook as the lodge is suitable for adults with a large flatscreen TV, a fully-fitted kitchen, a cosy fireplace and even a hot tub.

Jukebox Altar, Harrogate

This music-inspired hotel used to be a chapel before it was artistically renovated into a holiday home.

It can accommodate up to 10 guests and two canine pets and includes very detailed, aesthetic and quirky decorations.

You will be surrounded by the glorious Yorkshire countryside. Take a stroll through the Yorkshire Dales or visit the famous Betty’s Tea Rooms.

With good food, good music as you discover some classic tunes on the jukebox, there is always something to do at the Jukebox Altar hotel.

High Parks, Bedale

The Deer Lodge is one of the unique accommodations nestled in a 20 acre woodland situated on the edge of the peaceful Yorkshire Dales.

With a sun terrace, garden with a barbecue, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom, this is an idyllic getaway spot.

Low Mill Guest House, Leyburn

Low Mill is a historic stone-built, Grade II listed corn mill which was first built in the late 18th century and is located in the Yorkshire Dales village of Bainbridge.

The guest house includes a riverside garden to relax in and private parking is available.

Most of its original features are still in working condition, including the waterwheel and the main guest house provides luxury bed and breakfast services.

Hotel Indigo, York

Located on the busy street of Walmgate, this stunning boutique hotel has 103 uniquely designed guest rooms and won the York Press People’s Award for its design in its first year.

The fabrics and furnishings were all created by local Yorkshire crafters and designers.

Whilst most of the outlook of this hotel is modernised, details of its design are actually inspired by the 19th century period.

Hotel Indigo also has a bar stocked full of your favourite alcoholic beverages, whether they are crafted ales, beers, spirits or creative cocktails.

Swinton Park, Ripon

Live (temporarily) like royalty in this 31-bedroom luxury castle which was owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s.

During your stay here, you will be transported back to the 19th century as the rooms are furnished with antiques and family portraits.

The hotel has four Red Stars and three Rosettes awarded by the AA for excellent facilities and it is said to be the highest rated hotel in Yorkshire.

Guests have access to a Bird of Prey Centre, rivers, moorland and a beautiful countryside which is surrounded by the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The Old Station Allerston, Pickering

The Old Station served passengers on the Forge Valley Line until 1950, initially as Wilton Station, then as Ebberston Station.

In modern times, the three preserved first class carriages have been beautifully converted to a self-catering accommodation for up to six people.

The carriages were built in the late 1960s and the exterior of each carriage has been restored and repainted. However, there are elements of their features that have been retained including wood panelling and mid-century-inspired furniture.

Rufus’s Roost, Husthwaite

This family treehouse is nestled in a private medieval woodland and has breath-taking views of the North York Moors.

The fantasy accommodation is walking distance from the quaint village of Husthwaite and the historic city of York, so there are lots of things to see and do here.