Whitby, Skipton and York have been included in the list of places to visit for a social media detox.

With their rich history, natural beauty, seaside resorts and peaceful landscapes, it’s no wonder that these Yorkshire locations have been recognised in this list.

Whitby has been revealed as the best destination to escape constant technological communication, doom scrolling and phone checking this year.

Broughton Hall, near Skipton. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

It’s very important to have a digital detox every now and then for the sake of our mental health and by escaping to one of these breath-taking destinations, it gives you the opportunity to leave behind all electronic devices and in turn reduce stress levels.

Research on where to visit in the UK for a social media blackout considered data across several metrics including quality of internet access, mobile phone coverage and the amount of green space in a certain area, among other contributing factors.

There were 40 UK holiday destinations which were considered in the study, which found that Whitby, Skipton and Nairn in Scotland are the best holiday spots for such a break.

Last Minute Cottages has revealed its best destinations for a digital detox, where visitors can focus on nature and their surroundings.

North Eastern Guardian III Fisheries Patrol enters the harbour at Whitby, North Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The research considered the best UK destinations to temporarily avoid the stresses associated with screen time, based on the quality of internet access, mobile phone coverage, amount of green space, annual daily flow of traffic, average cost of food, average cost of a holiday let, average rating of accommodation, number of attractions and the population per sqm. The last five metrics were chosen to ensure the locations ranked also offered a great value getaway.

Each destination was given a score out of 330; Whitby finished at the top of the national ranking with 218 points, due to its poor mobile data coverage and abundance of green space. Skipton came in second place with a score of 215 points, with one of the lowest internet qualities.

CEO of the Snaptrip Group, Matthew Fox, said: “The concept of a digital detox continues to grow in popularity, so it’s no surprise that many of us want to put down our phones, put a stop to the doom scrolling, and recharge without the distractions from our digital devices.”

Top five ‘destination disconnect’ locations and the average cost of a four-night holiday let

Embsay Reservoir near Skipton. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

1 - Whitby, North Yorkshire - £559

2 - Skipton, North Yorkshire - £484.40

3 - Nairn, Scottish Highlands - £497.20

4 - Keswick, Lake District - £801

Burnby Hall Gardens, The Balk, Pocklington, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

5 - Loch Lomond, Southern Scotland - £856.80

Top five locations with the most limited mobile data

1 - Polperro, Cornwall

2 - Moreton-in-Marsh, Cotswolds

3 - Tenby, Southwest Wales

4 - Nairn, Scottish Highlands

5 - St. Andrews, East Coast of Scotland

Top five locations with the most green space

1 - Loch Lomond, Southern Scotland

2 - Nairn, Scottish Highlands

3 - Stroud, Cotswolds

4 - Keswick, Lake District

5 - Cirencester, Cotswolds

Top five locations with the highest number of local attractions to keep visitors engaged and off their phones

1 - York, North Yorkshire

2 - Bath, Somerset

3 - Oxford, Southeast England

4 - Norwich, Norfolk