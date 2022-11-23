There are plenty of things to do where you can discover the beauty of the Yorkshire coast without spending a fortune.

Whilst the months are getting colder, the natural beauty of the Yorkshire coast can still be enjoyed. UK staycations don’t necessarily have to cost you an arm and a leg and with living costs increasing daily, it’s always nice to take a well deserved break at places that are free to visit.

Whether you own a motorhome, caravan tent or enjoy long walks, visiting the coast is possible without having to pay additional expenses. The Yorkshire coast has some great places to stop off, stay and eat according to tourism experience Route YC.

Reports reveal that with staycations becoming more popular, tourism is set to rise by 3.8 per cent per year until 2025. Prior to March 2020, an average of 6,600 monthly Google searches for the term ‘staycation’ were looked up in the UK according to City Suites in 2020 and by April 2020, it increased to 8,100.

The Yorkshire coast. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Kerry Woodhead at Pinewood Park said: “There are so many awesome, free activities on the coast this autumn winter season, and there are so many reasons to venture to the coast. It’s a way to get outdoors and make the most of daylight hours with the darker mornings and evenings especially.

“Staycations don’t need to break the bank either. The average cost of a tent pitch on our site starts from £8 per person per night upwards, campervan or motorhome £11 per person per night, and glamping options starting at £25 per person per night. Much more affordable than a trip abroad - we’d recommend it to anyone.”

Nine free ways to explore the Yorkshire coast

Peasholm Park at Scarborough

An autumn walk around Peasholm Park, Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Peasholm Park can be enjoyed all year round as it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Entrance is free and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome, which makes it a great place for dog-loving families.

The park has a natural glen with a stream running through it which leads to a beautiful lake at the bottom, with different paths available to explore.

Whale watching at Ravenscar

Ravenscar, near between Whitby and Scarborough on the East Yorkshire Coast. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Ravenscar is the perfect place to observe whales in their natural habitat, whilst enjoying the tranquil environment of the Yorkshire coast.

The North Sea is rich in sea life; with many birds migrating to the area in late autumn and the flock of birds encourage whales, dolphins and seals to move closer to the coast, allowing the opportunity to spot sea animals - and all without having to pay for a ticket to Sea Life centres.

Pottery art trail in Hornsea

You can indulge in a cultural experience by following the public art trail at Hornsea’s unique pottery heritage site.

Sculpture spotting in Withernsea. (Pic credit: Route YC)

A series of artworks inspired by the people, innovative processes and unique designs are on display around the coastal town.

Whilst in the area, visit the Hornsea Museum and see the largest collection of Hornsea Pottery in the world.

199 steps and Whitby Abbey

One of Whitby’s most famous attractions is the historical 199 steps, which goes all the way back to 1340.

The challenging climb is worth it as you are greeted with spectacular views of the town and the ruins of Whitby Abbey.

Sculptures in Withernsea

Bridlington beach. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

You can take a look at the Withernsea Fish Trail, which includes a beautiful crab as a mascot, which was created by sculptor Emma Stothard.

The trail is inspired by local fish and shellfish species inhabiting the waters off the Holderness coast.

In 2015, school children, the local community and artists, joined together to showcase Withernsea’s fishing heritage through a special collection of artwork, which can be viewed by visitors passing through the area.

Swimming at Cayton Bay

Cayton Bay is a beautiful sandy beach on the Yorkshire coast, nestled between the popular seaside towns of Scarborough and Filey.

The breath-taking wide sweeping beach is perfect for swimming, surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking, which makes it a perfect holiday destination for families, couples and friends.

Beaches at Bridlington

There are so many amazing things to do in Bridlington, with many beaches on offer to explore: South Beach and North Beach.

North Beach is a sand and shingle beach, surrounded by wide promenades backed against the stunning Flamborough cliffs.

Bridlington South beach is over a mile long and connects to Fraisthorpe beach, another stunning location. The sandy Bridlington coastline is a lovely spot for a walk any time of year.

Cycling at the Cinder Track

The 20-mile Cinder Track follows the Scarborough to Whitby Railway Path and is the perfect activity for cycling enthusiasts who are looking for a thrill or adventure.

The route is set in the North York Moors National Park passing through picturesque and quaint villages.

Walk the Rail Trail at Goathland

You can enjoy a relatively easy walk or cycle along the old rail line from Goathland to Grosmont, whilst taking in the beautiful North York Moors.