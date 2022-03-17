A report published by Parkdean Resorts shows new data identifying the best destinations in the UK for thrill seekers.

Online searches for ‘activities sports’ have increased by 125 per cent in the last 12 months and it’s obvious that the British people are eager to find new and exciting activities to try in their spare time.

Out of the list of UK locations, the most popular is Yorkshire. Second place is Devon and the third best place for thrill seekers is Cornwall.

The edge of the Peak District National Park in Marsden. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Below is a list of the UK’s best places for thrill seekers.

1 - Yorkshire

The people’s favourite destination is Yorkshire, with 475 hiking trails and 323 rivers and lakes.

Yorkshire is also home to stunning National Parks, beautiful coastlines, and vibrant cities, which are all factors that resulted in Yorkshire taking the top spot.

2 - Devon

Devon took second place and it’s not only famous for its stunning sandy beaches but its adventurous features too.

It has more than four million Instagram hashtags related to adventurous activities in the area.

3 - Cornwall

In third place for the most thrilling destination is the idyllic tourist spot, Cornwall.

It has 214 adventurous activities to try, a wide variety of different surfing opportunities from windsurfing to kitesurfing and it’s a great place for thrill seekers to try out a new activity or sport.

4 - Hampshire

This place is home to 40 dramatic hiking trails and is a great place for adventurers who would like to explore the great British outdoors.

Hampshire also provides a variety of watersports, from kayaking to wakeboarding.

5 - Cumbria

In fifth place is Cumbria. In the heart of this county is the Lake District, where thrill seekers can experience adventure.