England is popular for its outdoor sports and activities, hosting some of nature’s most stunning landscapes from the Pennines and Yorkshire Three Peaks to Durdle Door and long stretches of southern coastlines.

Whilst this country is packed with incredible locations to explore and try out different outdoor sports, every region has its own unique strength when it comes to outdoor activities.

Retailer, Sealskinz, has researched a range of qualities, from cycle routes and mountain ranges to coastlines and golf clubs to conclude which outdoor sport could be best to try in each region.

Yorkshire is named amongst the best regions in England for hiking and cycling. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The research found that Yorkshire was amongst the best counties to try out hiking and cycling thanks to more than 150 Yorkshire Dales peaks, as well as 282 walking routes and 72 cycling routes.

Further findings revealed that overall, hiking was the best sport amongst all English counties, with both golfing and sailing joint second.