Whether you’re in the mood to explore the hidden treasures of the Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden in Leyburn or discover the fascinating history of Monk Bretton Priory in Barnsley, there are plenty of secluded venues in Yorkshire to uncover.
Easter is a time spent with family either taking part in activities such as an Easter egg hunt, or packing a picnic and spending the day in a secret garden.
These hidden gems of Yorkshire are the perfect places to visit over the Easter holidays.
Lumb Hole Falls
This beautiful hidden waterfall near Hebden Bridge has a path that leads to Hardcastle Crags. It is the perfect spot to relax and unwind, view the stunning landscapes and observe nature.
Monk Bretton Priory
Situated close to Barnsley, the historic remains of Monk Bretton Priory are part of a Cluniac monastery founded in the 12th century. Visitors can explore the ruins and the secret location’s history.
Harmby Waterfall
Harmby Waterfall is located in the Lower Wensleydale area of the Yorkshire Dales opposite the Pheasant Inn with a path that leads down to the waterfalls.
Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden
This unique venue was commissioned during the years before the First World War by Frank Sayer-Graham and construction of the garden started in 1906.
Rocking Hall
Nestled in the stunning Rocking Moor near Thruscross, North Yorkshire, Rocking Hall was built in 1758 and many famous characters have visited the area including King George V in 1911.
The Lost Summer House
For those few people who have discovered The Lost Summer House at Roundhay Park, it is known for being obscure to find.