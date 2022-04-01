Whether you’re in the mood to explore the hidden treasures of the Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden in Leyburn or discover the fascinating history of Monk Bretton Priory in Barnsley, there are plenty of secluded venues in Yorkshire to uncover.

Easter is a time spent with family either taking part in activities such as an Easter egg hunt, or packing a picnic and spending the day in a secret garden.

These hidden gems of Yorkshire are the perfect places to visit over the Easter holidays.

Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Lumb Hole Falls

This beautiful hidden waterfall near Hebden Bridge has a path that leads to Hardcastle Crags. It is the perfect spot to relax and unwind, view the stunning landscapes and observe nature.

Monk Bretton Priory

Situated close to Barnsley, the historic remains of Monk Bretton Priory are part of a Cluniac monastery founded in the 12th century. Visitors can explore the ruins and the secret location’s history.

Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden is one of the hidden gems of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Harmby Waterfall

Harmby Waterfall is located in the Lower Wensleydale area of the Yorkshire Dales opposite the Pheasant Inn with a path that leads down to the waterfalls.

Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden

This unique venue was commissioned during the years before the First World War by Frank Sayer-Graham and construction of the garden started in 1906.

English Heritage's Monk Bretton Priory, Barnsley. (Pic credit: Chris Lawton)

Rocking Hall

Nestled in the stunning Rocking Moor near Thruscross, North Yorkshire, Rocking Hall was built in 1758 and many famous characters have visited the area including King George V in 1911.

The Lost Summer House

For those few people who have discovered The Lost Summer House at Roundhay Park, it is known for being obscure to find.