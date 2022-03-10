The challenge titled Climbing to Success will see climbers attempt to reach the highest point of Skegness Pier’s Speed Wall within the fastest time possible.

The winner will receive a free ticket to the Fantasy Island theme park’s grand reopening on March 19.

The competition, which will take place on March 12, is not for the faint hearted, but rather for thrill seekers, as it is renowned for being the Clip ‘n Climb Centre’s most competitive challenge yet.

Skegness Pier. (Pic credit: Mike Egerton / PA Wire)

Under 14s will have to reach the top within 20 seconds to win and adults will have just 10 seconds to climb to the top.

Successful climbers will get the chance to follow up their victorious climb with a triumphant ride on the 62mph of The Odyssey, a swinging adventure on Cuthbert the Caterpillar or even possibly try their hand at winning more prizes at Fantasy Island’s various games stalls.

Head of marketing at Mellors Group, Paige Harris, said: “The Speed Wall is one of our most competitive climbing frames at Skegness Pier, so we’ve decided to put visitors to the test to see if they have what it takes to beat our challenge.

“Those who are lucky will be rewarded with a chance to enjoy the thrills of Fantasy Island before anybody else this year.”