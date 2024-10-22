The Hardacres is set in Yorkshire and stars actors Claire Cooper and Liam McMahon and following the latest episode the show has been hailed ‘brilliant’ by viewers.

The latest episode of the Channel 5 series The Hardacres aired on Monday, October 21, 2024 and received positive responses.

Claire Cooper portrays the role of Mary and Liam McMahon portrays the role of Sam who are both a couple on the show.

The series centres around Yorkshire in the 1890s and what life was like for the working class and elite society in contrast. One viewer said she could relate to the family.

Fans react to The Hardacres episode and storylines

“Loving this, shame we can't binge watch on C5.” - Carol Souter

“Love this series. Right up my street!!” - Janette Pearson

“I’m loving this!” - Kate EL

“We absolutely love it, fantastic acting.” - Mandy Little

“I love a period drama.” - Naomi Andrews

“Absolutely loving this show.” - Claire Munday

“Love it, it's absolutely fantastic.” - Karl Peart

“Great watch. Roll on next week.” - Yvonne Taylor

“Love, love, love this show! Well done Channel 5!” - Mel Bell

“Is this a remake of "Brass"?” - Mark Karl Hughes

“Love this.” - Corinna Hewitt Anthoney

“Still loving it.” - Carol Reid

“Ma and Mr Ward . . I sense romance. I'm concerned about Mary and Sam overspending or being ripped off though.” - Natasha Soliar

“Brilliant. Really enjoying it.” - Simon C. Parker

“Oh wow! I am so looking forward to this. It looks full of drama and methinks Mr Ward is no match for ma where money is concerned. I think she may have a trick or two up her sleeve.” - Julie Hughes

“Something is going to happen to spoil this. Hope I'm wrong please.” - Sandra Jackson

“Fantastic so far! Really enjoying it.” - Joleen Reeves

“They have shops for income and now the fish business. Those Wards are skint so I feel something will happen and Wards daughter cannot be trusted..loving it so far.” - Lynn H. McBride

“Much better than expected.” - Carole Quinn

“Awesome series.” - Michael Floyde

“Really enjoying it.” - Tina Hamilton

“Loving this drama. Another excellent series ch 5.” - Jane Bilverstone

“Enjoying it, but can't understand why it's called The Hardacres when Sam is Irish and Hardacres is a Yorkshire name.” - Ann Rodgers

“Really enjoying it thus far. Ma is my favourite character - almost like a working-class version of the Dowager Countess the late Maggie Smith played in Downton Abbey.” - James Keith

“Channel 5 has the best dramas, loving the hardacres.” - Theresa Ruby Beardsley

“I absolutely love watching the hardacres I wish it was on more than once a week because I’m from the north. I can really relate to the family and it’s nice to watch a down to earth series.” - Debbie Sheree Halliwell

“I thought the youngest boy was the same guy who played the young boy in The Durrells but that doesn't appear to be correct. However, they look very similar.” - Christine Doyle