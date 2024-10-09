The new Channel 5 series The Hardacres set in Yorkshire and starring former Hollyoaks actor Claire Cooperhas received positive feedback from viewers.

The Hardacres is a rags-to-riches family drama which follows the lives, relationships and fortunes of the working class Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fishing dock to a vast country estate in 1890s Yorkshire.

The main couple Sam and Mary in the series are portrayed by Liam McMahon and Claire Cooper respectively.

The first episode of the series aired on Monday, October 7, 2024 on Channel 5 and was met with a wall of praise.

The Hardacres episode one: Mary (Claire Cooper) and Sam (Liam McMahon) Hardacre on a Horse and Carriage. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“I loved the first episode, it was great, and I am looking forward to the next one.” - Anne Moore

“Channel 5 Is one of the best out there for dramas.” - Lynda Hallett

“Lovely new drama for Autumn Channel 5 . Really enjoyed it & looking forward to the story building in the next episode.” - Ita Renaghan

Claire Cooper and Liam McMahon on The Hardacres. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“Another cracking new series from Channel 5. We are looking forward to the rest of the series. Well done to all concerned!” - Angie Stock

“This is a good one, enjoyed the 1st episode last night, and I look forward to seeing the rest of it.” - Sarah Lippiatt

“Loved it, I can't wait to see the rest.” - Carol Reid

“It was brilliant. I can't wait for next week!” - Loubie Lou

“Some familiar faces in the program, I’m really enjoying it. Will look for the book now that I’ve seen someone mention that.” - Beverly Edmondson Woods

“Watching but who messed up with the sound? Far too much background noise and none of us here have a clue what they are saying.” - Eileen Blacklock

“I agree with Eileen. The background sound is too loud for the dialogue. I’ve had to turn the volume up so high and then get blasted my the adverts at the intervals. Very disappointing for a promising new drama.” - Jan Brennan

“First thought was that they all looked too young and clean. Hope the acting improves.” - Liz Sherriff

“This is brilliant....loved the first episode!!” - Marie-Louise Ferguson

“Great first episode.” - Jane Bilverstone

“Lovely start to the autumn with a lovely feel good lose yourself drama.” - Tara Hancock

“What a brilliant first showing of this new series, loved it & can’t wait to see the next story line.” - Rena Bryce

“The first episode really had me drawn into the family’s plight and I’m definitely hooked. Some class actors make it more enjoyable.” - Helen Wallington

“I enjoyed the first episode only spoilt by adverts every 10 mins.” - Brenda Sheeran

“Finally something worth watching, would definitely like to carry on!” - Rosemary Farish

“Hardly ever watched 5 but hey good job I’ll follow the Hardacres loved it good job.” - Christina O'Sullivan

“I've read the book several times back in the day. It's a great tale.” - Julie Burnett

“Love love loved it. If I had a choice I would watch it all at once, a brilliant drama.” - Josie Tew

“One of the best programmes for a long time. Looking forward to next week’s episode.” - Karen Milne

“I was looking forward to this new drama and it didn’t disappoint. Can’t wait for the next episode.” - Maggie Merritt-Whiteman

“Good first episode. Great acting, believable story. Looking forward to more episodes.” - Tricia Jeff Whittle

“Loved it. I'm looking forward to the next episode. Channel 5 is getting really good for drama. Well done.” - Lynda Duncan

“I enjoyed the first episode last night. But I agree with others on the sound. I couldn’t hear half of what was said because of the music but that seems to be the norm on a lot of programmes now” - Sue Stewart

“It was good but the book is very different. Sam is the main character and has all the ideas, Mary is a great deal quieter and much more shy. I did read (Radio times I think) that it wasn't an adaptation of the actual book but just based on the characters with a few "strong" women added and that the director/producer hadn't actually read it. It's a magnificent story spanning 2 world wars. I totally understand that they can only make a certain amount of episodes. Also Sam was broad Yorkshire not Irish and Mary didn't work on the quay. Saying that I did enjoy it but the book is definitely my favourite.” - Joanne Gurney

“Brilliant acting, loved watching the first one last night.Looking forward to the next one.” - Debbie Mackenzie

“Just watched the first one this morning and it’s great. Really looking forward to the rest. Top cast.” - Kathleen Foster

“Loved it a mish mash of all creatures great and small meets Downton Abbey. So happy it's one episode per week and no full series drop…” - Michael Smith

“Absolutely loved it, looking forward to the next episode.” - Gill Thorpe Dexter

“Loved it, it was an easy watch. That was a nice programme.” - Lizzie Collier

“For a new series it is very disappointing to find no audio description, this day and age that is just not acceptable. We were looking forward to watching this now its out of the question. Shame on you Channel 5.” - Stephen Sims

“This was brilliant but I would love to be able to binge it all. I hate waiting!” - Amanda Allely

“I found myself gripped at one scene… Surprised myself!” - Debra Edwards

“Looks like channel 5 have hit the jackpot again with this one! Far better than that 5 on the farm rubbish.” - Graham Mallinson

“Hooked already! Can't wait for next week!!” - Edwina Gogarty

“I really enjoyed this!!!! Admittedly, I had to put on the subtitles as I couldn't understand their Yorkshire accents.” - Angel Garcia

“What a MASTERPIECE!! I loved it. Great storyline and excellent cast. I am so looking forward to the next episode.” - Howard Royston Potts

“I watched it again last night. It is a wonderful story. How dreadful was life for the poor. And why were they poor?? Because of low wages.” - Ann Olner

“One hour in and won’t be watching anymore episodes. What a rubbish portrayal. The book deserved far better than this garbage.” - Darren Hobbs