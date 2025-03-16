The Times Best Places to Stay 2025: The Angel at Hetton and Saltmoore among the UK’s top hotels
The Times Best Places to Stay 2025 list is here and two Yorkshire venues have received national recognition.
Leading the way is The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, which scooped the title of North and northeast England Hotel of the Year.
Renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurant and idyllic setting in the Yorkshire Dales, The Angel impressed inspectors with its combination of high-end dining and rustic charm.
The judges praised not only its culinary credentials but also the warmth and authenticity of its service.
Also earning national recognition is Saltmoore, located on the wild North Yorkshire coast of Whitby.
Named the Best Beach Hotel in the UK, Saltmoore has been celebrated for its coastal location overlooking the North Sea and its sleek, contemporary design.
READ MORE: Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton chef Michael Wignall shares his top affordable dining spots across Yorkshire
Adding to the buzz is the fact that it is run by Love Island star Montana Brown, who has swapped reality TV for hospitality.
According to The Times, Saltmoore offers a “stylish yet relaxed” retreat, ideal for guests seeking bracing sea views paired with modern comforts
Also on the list were nearby northern favourites such as The Gilpin Hotel & Lake House in Cumbria and The Kirkstyle Inn in Northumberland, both within easy reach of Yorkshire.