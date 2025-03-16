Two Yorkshire hotels have made it onto The Times’ prestigious 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2025 list, shining a spotlight on the region’s hospitality.

The Times Best Places to Stay 2025 list is here and two Yorkshire venues have received national recognition.

Leading the way is The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, which scooped the title of North and northeast England Hotel of the Year.

Renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurant and idyllic setting in the Yorkshire Dales, The Angel impressed inspectors with its combination of high-end dining and rustic charm.

The judges praised not only its culinary credentials but also the warmth and authenticity of its service.

A historic gastropub in the Yorkshire Dales with a Michelin star, renowned for its modern European cuisine. | National World

Also earning national recognition is Saltmoore, located on the wild North Yorkshire coast of Whitby.

Named the Best Beach Hotel in the UK, Saltmoore has been celebrated for its coastal location overlooking the North Sea and its sleek, contemporary design.

Adding to the buzz is the fact that it is run by Love Island star Montana Brown, who has swapped reality TV for hospitality.

Saltmoore is a wellness-led sanctuary in North Yorkshire | Saltmoore

According to The Times, Saltmoore offers a “stylish yet relaxed” retreat, ideal for guests seeking bracing sea views paired with modern comforts