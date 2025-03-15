The Michelin-stared chef Michael Wignall, who took over The Angel at Hetton, has recommended his favourite places to eat in Yorkshire for people on a budget.

Michelin star chef Michael Wignall began his culinary career at Broughton Park, Chester, when he was in his early 20s before he moved onto The Old Beams, Staffordshire, Waldo’s Restaurant in the Cliveden Hotel, Michael’s Nook, Cumbria and the Burlington Restaurant at The Devonshire Arms.

At each establishment he earned or retained a Michelin star and in 2007, he started at The Latymer at Pennyhill Park and the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2009.

He left the Latymer for Gidleigh Park, Devon, in 2016 where he retained the two Michelin stars. Mr Wignall moved up to Skipton with his wife, Johanna, at the beginning of 2018 and took over The Angel at Hetton.

He shared his favourite and most affordable places to eat in Yorkshire with The Yorkshire Post: “My first go-to would be the Naked Man in Settle.

“They make the most yummy hot chocolate, which my children and I love too and tasty breakfast baps.

“I love to stop off, on my way back home from a cycle ride, filling an empty tank with a cake and coffee gives me a boost for the steepest of climbs out of the village.

“Rind Pizza at the Courtyard dairy is not only the best cheese shop and maturer, but also home to a fantastic wood fired pizza with English cheese toppings.

“It’s good value and definitely a little different to the standard chain restaurant offering.

Great value and real quality.”

Mr Wignall believes local businesses in Yorkshire are vital to tourism.

“Local businesses are so important to Yorkshire, so many people visit this beautiful place and small local businesses are what people expect and keep returning for; friendly, unique, homegrown all help to make Yorkshire so appealing,” he said.

“As local business owners we should be shouting about how special we all are and be proud of the beauty that surrounds us.