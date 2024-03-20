Hidden beaches and coves in Yorkshire to visit this summer when the sun is out
Yorkshire has been popular for its jewel coastline for centuries with locals and visitors alike who enjoy a stroll in the sand or walk their pets dogs.
As we approach spring and the weather improves, families and friends will be looking for beautiful places in Yorkshire to make the most of the sunshine.
There are various secluded seaside resorts where you can enjoy a quiet day out with the family and the stunning views.
Hidden beaches and coves in Yorkshire to visit in the summer
Boggle Hole
Boggle Hole is connected with myths and legends and an idyllic place for exploring the coast with the family.
Location: It’s just a mile south of Robin Hood’s Bay.
This secluded beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 175 reviews.
Saltwick Bay Beach
With fossils, shipwrecks, shale and more, Saltwick Bay is a beautiful destination to spend with the family during the summer months.
Location: In Whitby (YO22 4JX).
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 89 reviews.
Mappleton Beach
This beach is popular for dog walkers.
Location: In front of the East Riding village of Mappleton, Hornsea (HU18 1XX).
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 69 reviews.
Thornwick Bay
This bay is nestled on top of a cliff that overlooks the North Sea for some stunning views.
Location: An isolated bay in Bridlington. Flamborough, Bridlington YO15 1BD.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 58 reviews.
Hunmanby Gap
Hunmanby Gap overlooks Filey Bay and is slightly off the beaten path.
Location: Gap Road, Hunmanby Gap, Filey, YO14 9QP.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 33 reviews.
Marske Sands Beach
This beach is mostly sandy with some shingles higher up the beach and is perfect for people who enjoy watersports such as surfing, boating and windsurfing as well as fishing, swimming and walking.
Location: Marske-by-the-Sea (TS11 7LX).
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 52 reviews.
Cattersty Sands Beach
The beach is intertwined with a rocky pier that dates back to Skinningrove’s mining days. It is located between Hartlepool and Whitby.
Location: Skinningrove, TS13 4BJ.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 57 reviews.
Selwicks Bay Beach
Selwicks Bay lies beneath the Flamborough headland, just above the easterly point in the promontory and houses a large variety of birds which is perfect for bird watching.
Location: Flamborough YO15 1AP.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with eight reviews.
