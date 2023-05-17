These tests are conducted across the country until the end of September to make sure all of the locations are safe to swim in. Along with all of the stunning beaches in Yorkshire, the agency will also look at the water quality of England’s first ever designated bathing water on a stretch of river, on the Wharfe in Ilkley.
The quality ratings have been given a rating of either excellent, good, sufficient, or poor and each site has been given a rating out of three stars. In autumn, the Department for Environmental and Rural Affairs will publish its classification for each site.
There are 24 sites in Yorkshire; 16 have been classed as ‘excellent’, six have been classed as ‘good’ and two have been classed as ‘poor’.
Yorkshire bathing sites and beaches with the best and worst water quality
Withernsea
This beach has been given a rating of three stars and classed as ‘excellent’ for water quality.
Hornsea
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Skipsea
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Fraisthorpe
This beach has been given a rating of two stars and classed as good for water quality.
Wilsthorpe
The beach has been classed as good.
Bridlington South Beach
It has been classed as poor and bathing here is not advised.
Bridlington North Beach
This beach has been classed as good with two stars.
Danes Dyke, Flamborough
This three-star beach has been classed as excellent for water quality.
Flamborough South Landing
This pebbled beach has been classed as excellent.
Reighton
This beach is classed as excellent.
Filey
The beach has been classed as good with two stars.
Cayton Bay
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Scarborough South Bay
This beach has been classed as too poor to bathe in.
Scarborough North Bay
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Robin Hood’s Bay
This historic beach has been classed as good with two stars.
Whitby
Whitby beach has been classed as excellent with three stars.
Sandsend
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Runswick Bay
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Saltburn
The beach has been classed as good.
Marske Sands
This beach has been classed as excellent.
Redcar Stray
It has been classed as excellent.
Redcar Granville
The beach has been classed as excellent.
Redcar Lifeboat Station
This site has been classed as excellent.
Redcar Coatham
The site has been classed as excellent.