Leeds train derailment: This is what will happen to the LNER trains involved in the Neville Hill depot crash

One of the two LNER trains involved in a low-speed collision at a depot in Leeds last night is likely to be written off.

A Class 800 Azuma - one of the 27 new trains that went into service on the East Coast Main Line this year - was involved in the derailment at Neville Hill and photos from the scene show significant damage to one of its cabs.

Trains pass the damaged Azuma at Neville Hill this morning

It struck a diesel High Speed Train - one of the 1970s locomotives that have worked the route for 40 years and are currently in the process of being retired and replaced by 65 new Azumas. Both trains were empty at the time and the drivers were not injured.

The HST also suffered damage to one of its power cars. The engine, number 43300, is named Craigentinny as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Edinburgh depot where it is primarily maintained.

Rail forum users speculated that the HST was unlikely to be repaired, as it is close to its planned scrap date. The carriages, which appeared undamaged, are likely to be allocated to another power car before being leased to another operator once the HSTs have been retired.

Others pointed out that it could be spring before the Azuma returns to the rails.

The derailed coaches can clearly be seen. The HST was moved into the depot this morning before the Azuma was also moved

Railway engineer and writer Gareth Dennis agreed that the older locomotive was likely to be scrapped several months ahead of schedule.

"It was already destined for scrap. It's possible some of its parts may be re-used in other trains. The carriages are fine - they are indestructible in slow collisions and will be used in another formation.

"The Azuma is in a fixed formation, and there seems to be a lot of damage in between each coach. The damage is significant and I wouldn't be surprised if it was taken on a lorry up to the Newton Aycliffe plant for repairs. The damage to the front of the train looks dramatic, but the noses are designed to fall to bits and the fibreglass frontage will probably be replaced."

The Azuma cost around £30million and is owned by a consortium called Agility Trains, who have leased it to LNER on a long-term basis. It is insured.

Damage to the Azuma

"There will be some inconvenience caused by the crash. LNER have come up with detailed plans for training staff on the Azumas and deciding on the routes for the new trains. It will be a strain on LNER and will have a short-term impact, but it could also accelerate the introduction of another Azuma."

Mr Dennis added that it is not unusual for trains approaching Neville Hill to be so close together on a section of track.

"There is a history of issues with that approach. Permissive working is in operation, where more than one train can be on the same section, but they run them very slowly and queue them up to get them off the main line.

"It's super slow and it is unlikely that this is the result of a signalling error."

The Azuma trains only came into service in May, and were unveiled amid much fanfare as they were the first new rolling stock to operate on the East Coast Main Line for several decades.

The 65-strong fleet cost around £2.7billion and can run at 140mph - although the speed limit on the route is only 120mph.

They are assembled by Hitachi at a plant in County Durham, with the body shells being imported from Japan.

One new Azuma is being introduced per week and one old locomotive removed from service until next spring, when the fleet will have been replaced entirely.