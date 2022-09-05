Northern promises cash for 1,000 passengers to help them cover the cost of commuting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern hopes the competition will encourage more people to catch the train to work

Everyone who buys a season ticket over the next two months can enter into a draw, for a chance to win up to £100 each.

Northern hopes the competition will encourage more people to catch the train to work, as the number of commuters on its network has dropped during the pandemic.

The latest figures show 67.5m journeys were made on Northern services between April 2021 and March 2022 – 37.5 per cent fewer than in the same period two years earlier.

Mark Powles, Customer Director, said: “We wanted to give something back to our season ticket customers, who commute to work with us on a regular basis.

“And to those that haven’t bought a season ticket before, but are facing rising petrol prices and mounting city centre parking charges, we hope the chance to win back the cost of their commute might help convince them to make the switch from road to rail.

"We’ve made great strides in the last 12-18 months in terms of the customer experience – with our new fleet of modern trains and station renovations. I’m confident new rail commuters will be pleasantly surprised.”