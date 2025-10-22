Brits crown Istanbul the king of affordable dental care

Brits with tired teeth are skipping costly UK dental bills and flying to Istanbul for treatment. | Lema Dental Clinic

How much are dental crowns in Turkey?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits who have chipped, cracked, or tired teeth are skipping costly UK dental bills and flying to Istanbul, where world-class dental crowns are up to 80% cheaper and just as safe.

From Harley Street to the Hagia Sophia, patients are discovering that Istanbul’s dentists are not only highly trained but also use the same premium materials and technologies as top UK clinics, without the royal price tag.

What are dental crowns?

If your tooth is cracked, weakened, or discoloured, a dental crown is like a custom-made cap that restores both strength and beauty. At Istanbul’s Lema Dental Clinic, crowns are digitally designed using 3D scans, computer imaging, and facial analysis, ensuring a perfect fit for your natural bite and face shape.

The result? A crown that looks and feels so real, nobody will know it’s not your own tooth.

The difference in price: Istanbul vs London

Zirconium crown: £500–£750 (Turkey) vs £2,500–£3,500 (UK)

Emax porcelain crown: £600–£800 (Turkey) vs £3,500–£4,500 (UK)

Porcelain-fused-to-metal crown: £650–£1,000 (Turkey) vs £4,000–£6,000 (UK)

That’s a saving of up to 75%, which is enough to cover your flight, hotel, and a cruise on the Bosphorus, with money left over for Turkish delights.

One patient says they saved over £2000 by seeking treatment in Istanbul. | Shutterstock

World-class tech

Clinics like Lema Dental Clinic employ internationally trained cosmetic and restorative dentists. Each crown is created to match your smile style and natural tone, using only CE- and FDA-approved materials like Emax porcelain, zirconium, and porcelain-metal hybrids.

There are no shortcuts or cheap materials, just quality craftsmanship that can last upwards of 15 years.

Dental tourism with a view

Beyond the clinic doors, Istanbul offers something no other dental destination can: an unforgettable backdrop. Many patients recover while exploring Hagia Sophia, cruising the Bosphorus, or shopping in the Grand Bazaar before heading home with a pain-free, photo-ready smile.

Lema Dental Clinic even handles all the logistics. From airport transfers, hotel bookings, translators, to VIP scheduling, patients can simply fly in, get treated, and enjoy a few days of the Turkish sunshine.

Safety and hygiene at global standards

Istanbul’s top clinics, like Lema, adhere to European sterilisation standards and use only single-use tools. Every crown is made in certified labs under strict hygiene and precision controls.

As one recent UK patient attested: “It was cleaner, faster, and friendlier than any dentist I’ve ever been to in London… and I saved over £2,000.”

English spoken, smiles guaranteed

Lema’s multilingual staff speak English, German, French, Arabic, and Russian. From the first WhatsApp message to your final follow-up, you’ll feel like a VIP, not a tourist.

Why Brits are choosing crowns in Istanbul:

80% lower prices than in London

Same premium materials and equipment.

Internationally certified dentists.

Full travel and accommodation assistance.

Quick turnaround - usually 4 to 6 days.

100% satisfaction guarantee.

Clinics like Lema Dental Clinic employ internationally trained cosmetic and restorative dentists. | Shutterstock

A smile worth its weight in gold, without the cost

Let’s face it: natural teeth aren’t always perfect. But crowns done right? That’s royalty-level perfection. Whether you’re repairing one tooth or transforming your whole smile, Istanbul is where quality meets affordability.

Contact Lema Dental Clinic: