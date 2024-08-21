Flypast marks Hawk's 50th anniversary over East Yorkshire town where it was built

A flypast by a Hawk over Brough in East Yorkshire marking the 50th anniversary of the jet's maiden flight. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 21st August 2024

A Qatari Hawk T2 Mk167 flew over an East Yorkshire town on Wednesday marking the 50th anniversary of the classic jet’s maiden flight.

Some of those involved in manufacturing the aircraft at Brough, have been having their memories recorded for posterity at an exhibition held on a new estate - called Hawk View - built on what would have been part of the runway.

The town remains synonymous with the aircraft industry, four years after it stopped manufacturing parts for the plane.

The Hawk T1 is still used by the world’s most famous aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, while jet training is centred on the T2 variant.

The prototype Hawk took its first flight from RAF Valley on August 21 1974

The site at Brough has a long history dating back over a century.

It was first used in 1916 by the Blackburn Aeroplane & Motor Company during the First World War to test seaplanes.

It was later used to prepare Yorkshire members of The Few, including Hull Spitfire pilot Ronald Berry for the Battle of Britain.

The Blackburn Beverley transport aircraft and the Blackburn Buccaneer maritime strike aircraft were both built at Brough by Blackburn & General Aircraft Limited.

The David Wilson Homes development has been named Hawk View, after the aircraft which was manufactured in Brough Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 21st August 2024

As part of Hawker Siddeley Aviation, the site produced Buccaneers in the 1960s.

The company became part of British Aerospace and later BAE Systems. The last Hawk jet trainer flew out from the site in 2011.

Now a tenant of Citivale, which operates the Humber Enterprise Park, BAE employs around 730 people at the site.

There are teams working across multiple disciplines, in design, structural engineering and electrical and software systems on projects including the Tempest combat aircraft.

The aircraft is intended to enter service from 2035, gradually replacing the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Brough general manager James Hardstaff said: "We had our chief executive and chief financial officer visit last year - CFO Brad Greve said we were going 'from sunset to sunrise'. We've grown by 100 heads last year.

"We literally have 50 or 60 years work ahead of us with the Global Combat Air Programme (the joint programme by the UK, Japan, and Italy to jointly develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter).

"We also do work for BAE Systems' Dreadnought programme (which will deliver four new submarines for the Royal Navy and replace the current Vanguard class)."

Derek Lamb, who lives in Brough, worked at the site for 40 years, having started as an apprentice in 1962. In its heyday around 6,000 people worked there.

His first job was digitising drawings: "It was cutting edge at the time, but looks very old fashioned now, using punched paper tape".

Over his career he worked on the Hawk, Buccaneer, Phantom and 146 Nimrod: "You name it I worked on it".

Between 2000 and 2010 Hawks were flown - still in primer paint - from Brough to Warton in Lancashire where they were finished and tested.

Mr Lamb said: "It's sad really to see the way the site has gone – but fairly inevitable. It would be nice to have a gate guard at the end of the estate - a Buccaneer or a Hawk.

"You can still see the remains of the runway and the old flying control tower which is now a business centre.

"I think there would be lots of people who come into the village who wouldn't know there was an aircraft factory here."

Managing director of David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, Daniel Smith, said they'd staged the exhibition as "manufacturing the Hawk has been a huge source of pride for the people of Brough for the past 50 years".