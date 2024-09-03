Harrogate humanitarian John Shackleton to attempt 50th aid mission - aged 85

Now the humanitarian 'hero', at the age of 85, is preparing for what may be his final mission as he aims for the frontline in Ukraine.

Mr Shackleton is raising £30,000 to fund a much-needed ambulance to Kiev in coming weeks, as the threat of winter draws ever closer.

To the former mountaineer, who worked in bomb disposal for the RAF before he retired, this is a crisis for which he will give all he has.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Shackleton , an 85 year old from Harrogate who has been delivering humnaitarian aid over the past 3 decades, he has self funded 49 missions to warzones and diaster areas. He is set to now go to Ukraine and is trying to raise £30k.

There hasn't ever been much fear in his life, he said, but there have been some "proper adventures". For this third trip to Ukraine, he added, it's more than worthwhile.

“Every mission is a challenge, but the support we bring is vital," he said. "It’s a risk I’m willing to take for those in desperate need."

Mr Shackleton will be a familiar face to many in Harrogate over his decades of fundraising, and has previously been recognised with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his services to fundraising and humanitarian aid.

Over 30 years he has taken 38 ambulances, three fire engines, and three minibuses filled with aid to countries in need - almost all self-funded and by raising around £1m.

John Shacklton during an aid trip to Romania in 1996.

It was always with a promise of return, but the great-grandfather has conceded this 50th mission may have to be his last.

A father of five, including two children he adopted with his second late wife Maureen, Mr Shackleton now has 10 grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren.

Until a heart attack last year, he was able to chop wood to help raise money towards funding his missions but now he fears donations are harder to come by in a difficult climate.

Mr Shackleton said: "We've not had a very positive response, sadly, asking people to donate. The war in Ukraine now, it gets pushed down a bit with everything that's going on in the world.

Picture of John Shackleton during an aid trip to Moldovia in 1993.

"But when you've seen extreme poverty, and war, with men, women and children in bad conditions, you feel you have to do something."

He will be joined by two co-drivers, and hopes to set off in late September or maybe into early October. Together the team is looking to raise £30,000 to cover the barest of costs such as transport and fuel, as well as equipping the vehicle with supplies and wheelchairs.

Traditionally, Mr Shackleton has always taken an ambulance - filling it with essential aid before leaving it in places such as Romania, Kosovo, and Afghanistan.

This time, with the terrain on the frontline ravaged by bombs and with winter coming, he may yet fund two four-wheel trucks instead if they can be sourced financially at the right price.