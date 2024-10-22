Insider tricks that entrepreneurs use to get noticed

One of the UK’s most exciting and recognised entrepreneurs, Tom Glanfield of TEGCap, from Bournemouth, Hampshire | SWNS

In today’s fast-paced, information-heavy world, getting noticed is more difficult than ever. If you’re an entrepreneur and business person, how do you even begin to cut through the noise?

The UK business landscape is filled with budding entrepreneurs, all vying for the attention of customers, investors, and the media.

But how do these savvy entrepreneurs manage to stand out and capture the public eye?

The answer lies in a series of strategic methods, honed to ensure their message resonates far and wide, using the lowest budget possible.

We’ve spoken to some of the leading experts and the most exciting entrepreneurs, to take a look at the most effective tricks currently used to spread the message.

Leverage the media

One of the UK’s most exciting and recognised entrepreneurs, Tom Glanfield of TEGCap , insists that the most powerful tool in the entrepreneur’s arsenal is public relations (PR). “Media coverage can be a game-changer, offering the kind of exposure that social media posts and blog articles can’t match.”

However, gaining the attention of major publications isn’t easy - especially if you’re a small business. This has resulted in the huge and lucrative PR market we see today.

However, PR costs can be prohibitive whilst also delivering uncertain results.

Traditionally, PR agencies were seen as an expensive option, suitable for only large corporations with deep pockets. But times have changed, and a new wave of digital PR firms has been levelling the playing field for small businesses and startups.

Tom reveals “One example of a company that changed the paradigm for us is Monster PR . They’ve blown traditional PR methods out of the water by offering low-cost access to the UK’s press.”

“We’ve utilised their innovative services when working with a lot of smaller businesses. They’ve removed the hefty price tag usually associated with PR, making wide exposure accessible for SMEs.”

The important thing to note is how they do it - and this is where the ‘trick’ comes in. Whilst traditional PR relies upon what’s called ‘earned media’, companies like Monster PR combine their media contacts and digital know-how to control what is being published and where.

This allows them not only to control your narrative, but also to provide certainty about where the articles will be published, and when. Not only that, but they can use their network to deliver SEO benefits too.

Effective SEO ensures that when someone searches for relevant keywords the individual’s name appears prominently, helping to establish credibility and authority in their field | Shutterstock

SEO for entrepreneurs and business owners

Digital Communications expert Oliver McAninch, urgest business owners to rethink perceptions about SEO.

He said: “When people think of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), they usually think of trying to get a website or online shop higher up Google’s search results. However, SEO offers significant benefits for individuals looking to raise their profile too. Effective SEO ensures that when someone searches for relevant keywords - whether it’s a particular expertise, profession, or personal brand - the individual’s name appears prominently, helping to establish credibility and authority in their field.”

In other words, by optimising search results for your name, you can increase your online visibility and make it easier for potential employers, clients, or media outlets to find you.

“When you think this through to its logical conclusion, it’s possible to position yourself online as the number one expert in your field, giving you credibility, and making you worthy of investment in the eyes of readers.”

Even if investors can see through your strategy, they will be impressed about the creativity and skills you have used to achieve this exposure.

There are UK based businesses such as OutReachPro who create evergreen content, hosted on high-ranking third party websites, that will elevate you on Google search. The best part is that it’s relatively inexpensive, and it comes with spinoff benefits.

Oliver adds “Well-written articles can act as bait for journalists and investors. Many entrepreneurs have been featured in top-tier publications simply because a journalist stumbled upon a high ranking guest post on a popular industry website. Content is king in today’s marketing world, and those who master it can reap substantial rewards.”

Harnessing the power of Social Media

It’s no secret that social media has revolutionised the way businesses communicate with their audience. Entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok to spread their message. These platforms allow them to engage directly with potential customers, build relationships, and generate organic word-of-mouth publicity.

However, it's not as simple as posting daily updates. Social media has moved lightyears beyond that type of strategy. The most successful entrepreneurs understand the art of content creation - knowing what to post, when to post, and how to craft their message to maximise engagement.

They often collaborate with influencers to tap into new audiences, and use paid ads to boost their visibility. This allows entrepreneurs to create a buzz around their product or service and position themselves as thought leaders in their industry.

These days it doesn’t cost the Earth to find a talented videographer who can create engaging and eye-catching content. The trick is, ‘don’t be shy’ - get yourself out there, and share some personality. Trolls and armchair warriors will mock you, but just ignore that noise and smile to yourself when the rewards come flowing in (the trolls will still be sat in their ketchup stained pants, commenting on someone else’s life). However, there is a shortcut, which we will get to next.

The absolute trick to working with an influencer, is to choose someone who aligns with your own products or interests | Shutterstock

Partnering with other Influencers

Collaboration is another great way for entrepreneurs to boost their profile. By partnering with successful influencers, savvy entrepreneurs can tap into huge and existing followings.

Generally you’ll need to give something back in return, whether that is direct payment, co-hosting an event, running a joint promotion, or creating a shared piece of content. Partnerships help spread your message far beyond your own reach - especially if you’re just starting out.

Validation from a leading influencer can enhance your credibility. When a customer sees one trusted brand working working with an emerging brand (or in this case a person), they’re more likely to view both positively. The absolute trick to working with an influencer, is to choose someone who aligns with your own products or interests.

We spoke to one of the small number of female business leaders within the manufacturing sector, Lucy Lawrence, who runs Moleroda Finishing Systems, a company specialising in surface finishing in the manufacturing industry. Lucy told us “We spent years trying to build our social media presence, with limited success. As a small business, it just wasn’t our focus or specialism. It took a long time for the penny to drop that we would be much better partnering with successful influencers. Now we look to partner with any influencers working in manufacturing, restoration, jewellery making, or anything else that involves surface finishing.”

Getting paid to tell your story

We’ve snuck this final point in because it might not be relevant to everyone. However, from our experience, many successful entrepreneurs have a fascinating story to tell.

We mentioned earlier how traditional PR can be expensive. However, if you have a captivating personal story, it is possible to embark on some DIY PR. Whatsmore, you can even get paid for sharing your story. Companies such as Talk to the Press have been helping people share their stories with the national media for decades. If your story is newsworthy, they’ll help you get it into the national press, and they’ll pay you for it. Win win.

The trick here is picking a story or narrative that fits with the type of publications they supply content to. National newspapers, women’s magazines, and so on. Your story must complement what they are looking for, so do your research before deciding how to pitch your story.

How Entrepreneurs get noticed in a World full of noise

In a competitive market, positioning yourself as the leading authority, or spreading the word about your business, can be the difference between success and failure. Entrepreneurs who understand the tricks of the trade - whether it’s leveraging the press, using social media, running a smart content marketing campaign, or using SEO - are the ones who ultimately manage to break through the noise.