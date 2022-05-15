Plans for 1,200 new Yorkshire homes and 19 storey hotel up for discussion

The plans are part of the major redevelopment project, known as South Bank Leeds, which will double the size of Leeds city centre.

The developers have not submitted planning applications yet, but will discuss their proposals in detail at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel on Thursday.

Developers Westrock and Platform want to build 1,235 apartments – in blocks up to 27 storeys tall – two office blocks and a four-storey ‘clubhouse’ which can be used for a range of events, on a piece of land just off Sweet Street in Holbeck.

According to the preliminary plans, 777 of the new apartments would be rented out while 468 would be sold.

The company is also planning to refurbish, extend and reopen the vacant Commercial Pub, which is on the site, and create 272 parking spaces for the development.

Leeds City Council has been discussing the plans with the developer since November 2020.

In a report, council planning officers wrote: "The proposed residential, office and commercial uses would contribute to the ongoing mix and the creation of a vibrant community in the Holbeck South Bank area.

"As such the residential and office uses, as well as small scale commercial uses, would be acceptable in principle, subject to detailed planning considerations."

Developer Southside Leeds is looking to build a 19-storey hotel, which provides 210 rooms, and two office blocks (nine and 11 storeys tall), on a site just off Water Lane in Holbeck.

In a report, council planning officers wrote: “The proposal offers a significant opportunity to regenerate a large prominently located vacant brownfield city centre site.