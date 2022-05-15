Bingley Bypass is closed in between Saltaire and Bingley and numerous filming trucks and crew can be seen in the area.

However, it has not yet been revealed which show or film is being shot, but police and ambulance vehicles can be seen in the area.

In recent weeks, both Happy Valley and Marvel's new Disney+ show Secret Invasion have both been shot in West Yorkshire.

Sir Fred Hoyle Way is closed all day today (May 15)

A notice by Bradford Council said the road would be closed between 6am and 9pm on May 15 for "filming to be executed".

However, the notice also alarmingly says that the closure could be in place for up to 18 months if necessary.

The notice says a one-way traffic flow system will be in place heading northbound on Sir Fred Hoyle Way between Bradford Road to its junction with Aire Valley Road.