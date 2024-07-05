Rishi Sunak holds on to his seat but concedes defeat on disastrous night for his party
His party is on course for its worst result in electoral history.
He said he took “responsibility” for his party’s loss, had called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory and would say more later today in London.
Mr Sunak, his wife and their security and entourage left the election count as soon as he had finished making a speech after the result was declared.
Other candidates continued to mill around the count hall, with some seen shaking hands with one another.
He said it had been a “difficult night” as he apologised to Tory candidates who had lost their seats.
Following the result, Mr Sunak said: “On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support.”
He added: “The Labour Party has won this General Election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.
“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”
