Voting is now well under way to decide the future direction of the UK Government, with Labour on course to win a huge majority.

Throughout the day, voters headed to their polling stations across Yorkshire, in schools, community centres and even pubs to cast their vote.

Below, we’ve listed the full list of all 54 constituencies in Yorkshire and every candidate who is standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the exit poll showed Labour is on course for a huge majority, with the Conservatives suffering their worst ever results.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making a speech during a visit to Redditch, Worcestershire, while on the General Election campaign trail

With a change in the boundaries for many constituencies across Yorkshire, many seats can’t be directly compared to the last election, held in 2019.

In the list below, C stands for Conservative, Lab for Labour, LD for Liberal Democrats, Green for the Green Party, Reform for Reform UK, Eng Dem for the English Democrats, Ind for Independent, Soc Lab for Socialist Labour Party, ADF for Alliance for Democracy and Freedom Party, WPB for Workers Party of Britain, Climate for The Climate Party, PartyWomen is The Party of Women, TUSC is Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, CPA is Christian Peoples Alliance, Loony is Monster Raving Loony Party, Binface is Count Binface Party, SJP is Social Justice Party, Rejoin is The Rejoin EU Party and Yorkshire for The Yorkshire Party.

To find our what’s going on in your constituency, simply search the page using the search function in your browser (which can be found in the dropdown menu on the top right of your browser) or press Ctrl + F on your keyboard to open up the search function, then type in your constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll be updating this story throughout the night with the full results as and when they come in.

Here is the full list of candidates in Yorkshire’s constituencies:

Barnsley North

Tamas Kovacs (C)

Dan Jarvis (Lab)

Penny Baker (LD)

Tom Heyes (Green)

Robert Lomas (Reform)

Janus Polenceusz (Eng Dem)

Neil Fisher (Ind)

Tony Devoy (Yorkshire)

Barnsley South

Suzanne Pearson (C)

Stephanie Peacock (Lab)

Simon Clement-Jones (LD)

Trevor Mayne (Green)

David White (Reform)

Maxine Spencer (Eng Dem)

Terry Robinson (Soc Lab)

Simon Biltcliffe (Yorkshire)

Beverley and Holderness

Graham Stuart (C)

Margaret Pinder (Lab)

Denis Healy (LD)

Jonathan Stephenson (Green)

Andy Smith (Reform)

John Ottaway (ADF)

Chris Collin (Soc Dem)

George McManus (Yorkshire)

Bradford East

Aubrey Holt (C)

Imran Hussain (Lab)

Robert O’Carroll (LD)

Celia Hickson (Green)

Jacob Anstey (Reform)

Mohammed Rahman (Ind)

Amer Rehman (Ind)

Talat Sajawal (Ind)

Richard Riley (Soc Dem)

Lara Barras (Yorkshire)

Bradford South

Zaf Shah (C)

Judith Cummins (Lab)

Anthony Smith (LD)

Matt Edwards (Green)

Ian Eglin (Reform)

Harry Boota (WPB)

Therese Hirst (Eng Dem)

Rehiana Ali (Ind)

Jonathan Barras (Yorkshire)

Bradford West

Nigel Moxon (C)

Naz Shah (Lab)

Imad Ahmed (LD)

Khalid Mahmood (Green)

Jamie Hinton-Wardle (Reform)

Umar Ghafoor (Ind)

Akeel Hussain (Ind)

Muhammed Islam (Ind)

Bridlington and The Wolds

Charlie Dewhirst (C)

Sarah Carter (Lab)

Jayne Phoenix (LD)

Gill Leek (Green)

Maria Bowtell (Reform)

Tom Cone (Ind)

Carlo Verda (Soc Dem)

Tim Norman (Yorkshire)

Brigg and Immingham

Martin Vickers (C)

Najmul Hussain (Lab)

Eleanor Rylance (LD)

Amie Watson (Green)

Paul Ladlow (Reform)

Calder Valley

Vanessa Lee (C)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab)

Donal O’Hanlon (LD)

Kieran Turner (Green)

Donald Walmsley (Reform)

Jim McNeill (Soc Dem)

James Vasey (Yorkshire)

Colne Valley

Jason McCartney (C)

Paul Davies (Lab)

Katharine Macy (LD)

Heather Peacock (Green)

Stuart Hale (Reform)

Timothy Millea (Yorkshire)

Dewsbury and Batley

Lalit Suryawanshi (C)

Heather Iqbal (Lab)

John Rossington (LD)

Simon Cope (Green)

Johnathan Thackray (Reform)

Iqbal Mohamed (Ind)

Doncaster Central

Nick Allen (C)

Sally Jameson (Lab)

Greg Ruback (LD)

Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green)

Surjit Duhre (Reform)

Tosh McDonald (WPB)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire)

Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Nick Fletcher (C)

Lee Pitcher (Lab)

Nicola Turner (LD)

Paul Garrett (Green)

Irwen Martin (Reform)

Michael Longfellow (Climate)

Doncaster North

Glenn Bluff (C)

Ed Miliband (Lab)

Jonathan Harston (LD)

Tony Nicholson (Green)

Frank Calladine (BDP)

Catherine Briggs (PartyWomen)

Dave Bettney (Soc Dem)

Andy Hiles (TUSC)

Christopher Dawson (Yorkshire)

Goole and Pocklington

Sir David Davis (C)

Liam Draycott (Lab)

Dale Needham (LD)

Angela Stone (Green)

Rich Kelly (Reform)

Shona Wade (Ind)

Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Lia Nici (C)

Melanie Onn (Lab)

John Lawson (LD)

Ed Fraser (Green)

Oliver Freeston (Reform)

Christopher Stephenson (Soc Dem)

Mark Gee (TUSC)

Halifax

Hazel Sharp (C)

Kate Dearden (Lab)

Samuel Jackson (LD)

Martin Hey (Green)

James Griffith-Jones (Reform)

Shakir Saghir (WPB)

Perveen Hussain (Ind)

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Andrew Jones (C)

Conrad Whitcroft (Lab)

Tom Gordon (LD)

Shan Oakes (Green)

Jonathan Swales (Reform)

Paul Haslam (Ind)

Stephen Metcalfe (ND)

Huddersfield

Tony McGrath (C)

Harpreet Uppal (Lab)

Jan Dobrucki (LD)

Andrew Cooper (Green)

Susan Laird (Reform)

Hull East

Kieran Persand (C)

Karl Turner (Lab)

Bob Morgan (LD)

Julia Brown (Green)

Neil Hunter (Reform)

Hull North and Cottingham

Callum Procter (C)

Diana Johnson (Lab)

Craig Woolmer (LD)

Kerry Harrison (Green)

Martin Baker (Reform)

Ahmet Cinalp (Ind)

Pauline Peachey (Ind)

Mike Whale (TUSC)

Rowan Halstead (Yorkshire)

Hull West and Haltemprice

Rachel Storer (C)

Emma Hardy (Lab)

Linda Johnson (LD)

Kevin Paulson (Green)

Julie Peck (Reform)

Lucy Needham (Soc Dem)

Keighley and Ilkley

Robbie Moore (C)

John Grogan (Lab)

Chris Adams (LD)

John Wood (Green)

Andrew Judson (Reform)

Vaz Shabir (Ind)

Dominic Atlas (Yorkshire)

Leeds Central and Headingley

Jennifer Jackson (C)

Alex Sobel (Lab)

Chris Howley (LD)

Chris Foren (Green)

Reggie Wray (Reform)

Owais Rajput (WPB)

Rob Walker (Soc Dem)

Louie Fulton (TUSC)

Leeds East

Sam Firth (C)

Richard Burgon (Lab)

Tobie Abel (LD)

Jennifer Norman (Green)

David Dresser (Reform)

Pete Young (Ind)

Niko Omilana (ND)

Catherine Dobson (Soc Dem)

David Hough (Yorkshire)

Leeds North East

Chris Whiteside (C)

Fabian Hamilton (Lab)

Gary Busuttil (LD)

Louise Jennings (Green)

Kieran White (Reform)

Dawud Islam (WPB)

Christopher Nicholson (CPA)

Stewart Hay (Climate)

Mike Davies (Green Soc)

Cordelia Lynan (Soc Dem)

Ian Cowling (Yorkshire)

Leeds North West

Thomas Averre (C)

Katie White (Lab)

Ryk Downes (LD)

Mick Bradley (Green)

Jayne Bond (Reform)

Kathy Bushell (Soc Dem)

Bob Buxton (Yorkshire)

Leeds South

Karen Cooksley (C)

Hilary Benn (Lab)

George Sykes (LD)

Ed Carlisle (Green)

Muhammad Azeem (WPB)

Janet Bickerdike (CPA)

Niko Omilana (ND)

Daniel Whetstone (Soc Dem)

Leeds South West and Morley

Andrea Jenkyns (C)

Mark Sewards (Lab)

Michael Fox (LD)

Chris Bell (Green)

James Kendall (Reform)

Nigel Perry (Soc Dem)

Howard Dews (Yorkshire)

Leeds West and Pudsey

Lee Farmer (C)

Rachel Reeves (Lab)

Dan Walker (LD)

Ann Forsaith (Green)

Andrea Whitehead (Reform)

Jamal El Kheir (WPB)

Sasha Watson (Soc Dem)

Darren Longhorn (Yorkshire)

Normanton and Hemsworth

Alice Hopkin (C)

Jon Trickett (Lab)

Craig Dobson (LD)

Ashton Howick (Green)

Callum Bushrod (Reform)

Ossett and Denby Dale

Mark Eastwood (C)

Jade Botterill (Lab)

James Wilkinson (LD)

Neil Doig (Green)

Sandra Senior (Reform)

David Herdson (Yorkshire)

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Miriam Cates (C)

Marie Tidball (Lab)

Rob Reiss (LD)

Andy Davies (Green)

Edward Dillingham (Reform)

Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Laura Weldon (C)

Yvette Cooper (Lab)

Jamie Needle (LD)

Olli Watkins (Green)

John Thomas (Reform)

Trevor Lake (Soc Dem)

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Oliver Harvey (C)

John Healey (Lab)

Paul Horton (LD)

Tom Hill (Green)

Adam Wood (Reform)

Robert Watson (WPB)

Richmond and Northallerton

Rishi Sunak (C)

Tom Wilson (Lab)

Daniel Callaghan (LD)

Kevin Foster (Green)

Lee Taylor (Reform)

Louise Dickens (WPB)

Count Binface (Binface)

Jason Barnett (Ind)

Angie Campion (Ind)

Brian Richmond (Ind)

Sir Archibald Stanton (Loony)

Niko Omilana (ND)

Rio Goldhammer (Yorkshire)

Rother Valley

Alexander Stafford (C)

Jake Richards (Lab)

Colin Taylor (LD)

Paul Martin (Green)

Tony Harrison (Reform)

Rotherham

Sarah Champion (Lab)

Adam Carter (LD)

Tony Mabbott (Green)

John Cronly (Reform)

Taukir Iqbal (WPB)

Ishtiaq Ahmad (Ind)

David Atkinson (Yorkshire)

Scarborough and Whitby

Roberto Weeden-Sanz (C)

Alison Hume (Lab)

Robert Lockwood (LD)

Annette Hudspeth (Green)

David Bowes (Reform)

Asa Jones (SJP)

Thomas Foster (Soc Dem)

Lee Derrick (Yorkshire)

Scunthorpe

Holly Mumby-Croft (C)

Nic Dakin (Lab)

Cahal Burke (LD)

Nick Cox (Green)

Darren Haley (Reform)

Scott Curtis (Heritage)

Abdul Butt (Ind)

Selby

Charles Richardson (C)

Keir Mather (Lab)

Christian Vassie (LD)

Angela Oldershaw (Green)

David Burns (Reform)

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Aaron Jacob (C)

Gill Furniss (Lab)

William Sapwell (LD)

Christine Gilligan Kubo (Green)

Mark Tyler (WPB)

Maxine Bowler (Ind)

Jeremy Turner (Soc Dem)

Sheffield Central

Lucy Stephenson (C)

Abtisam Mohamed (Lab)

Sam Christmas (LD)

Angela Argenzio (Green)

Caitlin Hardy (WPB)

Alison Teal (Ind)

Annie Stoker (Soc Dem)

Isabelle France (TUSC)

Sheffield Hallam

Isaac Howarth (C)

Olivia Blake (Lab)

Shaffaq Mohammed (LD)

Jason Leman (Green)

Mo Moui-Tabrizy (WPB)

Sam Chapman (Rejoin)

Andrew Cowell (Soc Dem)

Sheffield Heeley

Lorna Maginnis (C)

Louise Haigh (Lab)

Rebecca Atkinson (LD)

Alexi Dimond (Green)

Steven Roy (WPB)

Louise McDonald (PartyWomen)

Helen Jackman (Soc Dem)

Mick Suter (TUSC)

Sheffield South East

Caroline Kampila (C)

Clive Betts (Lab)

Sophie Thornton (LD)

Hannah Nicklin (Green)

Muzafar Rahman (WPB)

Jack Carrington (Ind)

Matthew Leese (Soc Dem)

Shipley

Philip Davies (C)

Anna Dixon (Lab)

Graham Reed (LD)

Kevin Warnes (Green)

Simon Dandy (Reform)

Waqas Khan (WPB)

Darryl Morton-Wright (CPA)

Nagbea Nagbea (Ind)

Paul Shkurka (Soc Dem)

Will Grant (Yorkshire)

Skipton and Ripon

Julian Smith (C)

Malcolm Birks (Lab)

Andrew Murday (LD)

Andy Brown (Green)

Simon Garvey (Reform)

Guy Phoenix (Heritage)

Keith Tordoff (Ind)

Ryan Kett (Yorkshire)

Spen Valley

Laura Evans (C)

Kim Leadbeater (Lab)

Alison Brelsford (LD)

Martin Price (Green)

Sarah Wood (Reform)

Javed Bashir (Ind)

Thirsk and Malton

Kevin Hollinrake (C)

Lisa Banes (Lab)

Steve Mason (LD)

Richard McLane (Green)

Mark Robinson (Reform)

Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire)

Wakefield and Rothwell

Arnold Craven (C)

Simon Lightwood (Lab)

Stewart Golton (LD)

Ash Routh (Green)

David Dews (Reform)

Keith Mason (WPB)

Nicholas Sanders (Soc Dem)

Brent Hawskley (Yorkshire)

Wetherby and Easingwold

Alec Shelbrooke (C)

Ben Pickles (Lab)

James Monaghan (LD)

Arnold Warneken (Green)

Mike Jordon (Reform)

John Hall (Yorkshire)

York Central

Richard Hudson (C)

Rachael Maskell (Lab)

Alan Page (LD)

Lars Kramm (Green)

Cliff Bond (Reform)

Roger James (Ind)

Ruairi Kendall (Ind)

Alasdair Lord (Ind)

Leo Mayne (Ind)

York Outer

Julian Sturdy (C)

Luke Charters (Lab)

Andrew Hollyer (LD)

Michael Kearney (Green)

John Crispin-Bailey (Reform)

Darren Borrows (Ind)

Keith Hayden (Ind)

Hal Mayne (Ind)