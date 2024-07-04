General Election 24: Exit poll predicts Keir Starmer will be Prime Minister with vast Tory losses
Labour is on course for a landslide with 410 seats, while the Conservatives are set for 131 seats.
The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.
In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.
It would be the lowest number Tory MPs on record.
Throughout the campaign, pollsters repeatedly predicted enormous swings from the Conservatives to Labour, with Reform also chipping into Tory majorities.
The first indication that pollsters were broadly correct came moments after the ballot closed at 10pm, when the exit poll was broadcast by the BBC, Sky and ITV.
Mr Sunak, who had insisted the results are not a foregone conclusion despite dire poll ratings for his party, voted in his Richmond constituency this morning.
He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall.
