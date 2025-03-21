UK manufacturer says this ONE material is key to more climate-resilient buildings

Is steel the future of architectural facades? | No Credit

Cities must adapt their building designs following the growing threat of climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With higher temperatures and more extreme weather conditions, architects and engineers are searching for materials and designs to make buildings more resilient.

Failure to do so could lead to a vicious cycle of high energy consumption, with reports suggesting this could rise by 30% due to people needing to cool down.

Ultimately proving fatal for more older and vulnerable people.

However, one UK-based manufacturer believes they have cracked the code to effective building design - and the answer may not be obvious.

Leading steel producer, Montanstahl, believes that steel provides numerous exciting options in facade design - due to its durability and flexibility - and can lead to a greener environment.

Thanks to developing technology, architects can now focus on creating smart facades that adapt to climate conditions, improve efficiency, and simplify installation.

But how?

They say that ultra-thin, high-strength steel sections can be used to create large-glazed elements to enhance daylighting - the controlled use of daylight in and around buildings.

These give creative designers more space to bring transparency without compromising on strength - and is a crucial element for high-rise buildings as daylighting and energy efficiency have to meet your eye.

When sourced from sustainable providers, steel becomes an eco-friendly material | Shutterstock

Why Steel? Flexible & Sustainable

Steel is an incredibly versatile material, providing a very high resolution for even the most elaborate detailing.

Laser-cut patterns, modular systems, and various custom profiles are available for an architect’s engineers to support their desired aesthetic vision and maximize performance without breaking the bank.

Given that sustainability is crucial and the facade is the key to reducing a building’s energy demand, today’s high-performance facades rely on dynamic shading elements, solar liners, and advanced insulation for reduced energy consumption.

When sourced from sustainable providers, steel becomes an eco-friendly material.

It is 100% recyclable, making the steel facade construction process a green process.

Furthermore, given its durability, materials are not frequently replaced - and all of this combined will protect one of our most valued resources.

Thanks to companies like Montanstahl, customers can be provided with high-precision steel profiles that change the way we can now build facades.

Merging durability with green energy efficiency, Montanstahl looks to set the gold standard in modern architecture - and they are looking to prove this at Zak World of Facades London 2025.

With the rise of digital fabrication, architects need designs to be generated as intricate patterns that are adaptive and functional.