Parents rejoice, it’s not just back to school, it’s supposedly the first week of 30-hours government-funded childcare for working parents for children aged nine months to four years. It’s not as exciting as the ‘free childcare for working parents’ headlines suggest however, with many families being left behind in this policy, writes Sophie Mei Lan.

Since I gave birth to my now almost two-year-old there has been much excitement around ‘government-funded’ childcare helping us working parents to, well, work.

Initially it seemed ideal, our daughter could get a funded nursery place for 15 hours per week from nine months old and then when she turns two, shortly after this policy comes into effect, that would be 30 hours free.

The move would allow us to actually earn money while we work rather than work to afford childcare.

Sophie with daughter Athena Mei Lan Malin - when she was nine months old she was eligible for a funded place but none were availbale locally. | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

This excitement quickly subsided when I started chatting to other parents at playgroup about applying for ‘free childcare.’

I was met with a range of reactions, mostly negative or at least ‘cautious’ about it.

Eligibility

Firstly the eligibility criteria means that many people are cut out such as those who are on low paid shift work, as both parents (or one single parent) must be earning at least minimum wage for the equivalent of 16 hours a week or more with a cap of £100,000 per year.

Places

People seemed shocked I hadn't enrolled my daughter at a nursery before she was born to secure a place.

Not to mention the fact that nurseries are struggling to meet the demand due to additional staff being needed.

30 hours per week covers 38 weeks of the year, although some childcare providers will stretch these out if you want less time each week.

Some, however, will say you need to use all your hours in term time only even if your child won’t use the full hours each week. That’s what they apply for from the government.

The government funding doesn’t cover the full cost of caring for the child so the nursery may look at other ways to be sustainable.

Costs

What shocked me most was the amount people I know are paying to childcare providers despite getting the funding.

Many nurseries will apply additional charges for meals, snacks, milk and even nappies.

Some may charge extra for bedding or additional clothing, as well as for trips, activities and events.

While these are only optional extras, the cost of what I thought were essentials in childcare add up for the parents. Not to mention often the need for additional hours to allow flexibility.

Athena Mei Lan Malin enjoying Appletree Community Garden in Wakefield | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

While I welcome the government funded hours, I do think all parents regardless of income should have support if needed because it’s the children who really matter.

I would approach the excitement of such funded hours with caution however, ensuring you’ve calculated the ‘hidden costs’ combined with your other bills first.

It all feels like the excitement you feel when booking a cheap Ryanair flight, and then you end up paying extra for everything other than for the basic seat you’ve booked.