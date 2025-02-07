Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost Famous announced its sudden closure at the start of last week, shutting down its branches in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

The Manchester-based company said at the time that lingering debts from the Covid-19 pandemic and rising costs across “all aspects” of its business had led to its collapse.

Unite union, which represents a number of staff members who lost their jobs in the closure, has said that they are owed a total of £207,000.

Almost Famous, in Leeds, has now closed down. Photo: Google Street View

Bryan Simpson, Unite's lead organiser for hospitality, said: “These workers are owed £207,000 in wages, holiday pay, notice and tips which will now likely have to be paid by the public purse through the Redundancy Protection Service.”

The Redundancy Protection Service is a publicly funded Government body which pays workers money they are owed if their employer falls into insolvency.

The company behind Almost Famous is expected to enter formal insolvency around February 14, a union source has indicated.

Almost Famous did not respond to requests for comment from The Yorkshire Post.

At the time of its closure last week, the company posted a statement on its website which said: “Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue.

"Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business, making this scenario even more heartbreaking.

​”Our team has been like family to us, and this is the hardest part of all.

"To our amazing staff, we are deeply sorry that we couldn’t weather the storm for you. Please know we will do everything we can to support you during this transition.”

The company also asked for other businesses in the hospitality industry to reach out with job opportunities for its former staff.

Unite has also accused the owners of Almost Famous of “knowing for weeks” that the company was going to shut down.

Mr Simpson added: "The way in which the workers of Almost Famous Burgers have been treated is morally reprehensible.

“We know that the owners have known for weeks that the company was going under, and they failed to tell anyone including senior management.

"Workers had to find out via social media and the press that their own workplaces had closed.”

Some former Almost Famous staff members claimed last week that they had only found out about the chain closing down through social media and news outlets.

According to the Daily Mirror, staff members were sent a WhatsApp message informing them of the situation on Monday.