A long-delayed report into the findings of an investigation into a £9m loan to a Scarborough water park is still being checked for "accuracy".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alpamare opened in the resort ’s North Bay in 2016 with the help of the bail-out loan from the now-defunct Scarborough Council.

Questions about the use of taxpayers’ money were raised after owner Bench mark Leisure went into administration in October 2023, owing the council £7.8m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council – which took over from Scarborough Council six months earlier – launched an investigation over the loan, which was approved by just one vote after the public was excluded from a full meeting of Scarborough Council in 2013. The decision was made following an officer’s report which has never been published and presentations by a director of Benchmark.

Alpamare site on the North Bay. picture: Richard Ponter

At an audit committee meeting last September the report’s author internal auditor Max Thomas said the draft “was with officers and would be ready for finalisation once officers had decided if they accepted the recommendations and how they would like to proceed.”

In May NYC said it was unable to publish the report in a pre-election period. People with a close interest in the matter have told the Yorkshire Post they could "confidently speculate that it has proved uncomfortable reading, given the length of time of the investigation, and also the fact that the subject of the investigation – Scarborough Council – no longer exists.” NYC was asked about the delay and whether they could give an assurance that the original report would be published in full.