Amanda Owen: ‘I don’t know how to put this’ - Yorkshire Shepherdess shares series of heartbreaking posts
Amanda Owen, star of Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm and C4’s Our Farm Next Door, said she is in “mourning” following the death of her beloved pet dog Chalky.
Amanda later shared a video of her with Chalky who followed her around “everywhere,” she said.
Amanda, 51, said in the video: “Well I don’t know how to put this while Chalky is in earshot.
“Chalky is fading.”
“She has had a great time in life and she is now struggling.”
Fans were quick to send their condolences. One fan put: “And what a life she lived.”
Another fan wrote: “That’s the tapestry of life in the Yorkshire Dales.”
Others also shared their sympathies for the family’s “devastating news.”
Last night, Amanda shared another poignant post, this time it was photo of a dog bed with a box inside it labelled Chalky. In front of the dog bed is a knitted dog jumper with dinosaurs on it.
Amanda wrote: “Gone away.”
She added a sad emoji with the hashtag #finaldestination.
Amanda has recently released her first children’s books which includes adventures with her beloved Chalky.