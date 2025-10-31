The Yorkshire Shepherdess has shared her heartbreak with fans in a series of social media posts following the death of one of her animals.

Amanda Owen, star of Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm and C4’s Our Farm Next Door, said she is in “mourning” following the death of her beloved pet dog Chalky.

Amanda later shared a video of her with Chalky who followed her around “everywhere,” she said.

Amanda, 51, said in the video: “Well I don’t know how to put this while Chalky is in earshot.

“Chalky is fading.”

“She has had a great time in life and she is now struggling.”

Our Yorkshire Farm star, Amanda Owen, who makes her debut as a children's author with the release of seven new books - these feature Chalky’s adventures. | Lorna Roach/PA Wire

Fans were quick to send their condolences. One fan put: “And what a life she lived.”

Another fan wrote: “That’s the tapestry of life in the Yorkshire Dales.”

Others also shared their sympathies for the family’s “devastating news.”

Last night, Amanda shared another poignant post, this time it was photo of a dog bed with a box inside it labelled Chalky. In front of the dog bed is a knitted dog jumper with dinosaurs on it.

Amanda wrote: “Gone away.”

She added a sad emoji with the hashtag #finaldestination.