In an announcement to the London Stock exchange yesterday, the company said that it was currently assessing the impact of the diamond market conditions, and that the lower demand was “likely” to lead to an impairment in its full year results.

Anglo American added: “We continue to assess market conditions and are currently implementing actions to further manage cash flow, spending and inventory levels in 2025.”

The announcement comes as the company continues with a major restructuring effort, through which it is seeking to sell off its De Beers diamond division and nickel mining arm.

Woodsmith Project. Courtesy Anglo American press/media release.

The restructure, which has also seen Anglo American sell off stakes in its Australian coal mining operations, was launched last year after the company saw off a £39bn takeover attempt from rival mining firm BHP.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said that the company was making “excellent progress” in the move.

He added: "In November we announced agreements to sell our Steelmaking Coal business for up to $4.9bn in aggregate gross cash proceeds.

“The sales process of our Nickel business is well progressed and we continue to prepare the De Beers business for separation.”

Mr Wanblad added that the company was simplifying its portfolio “at pace” in order to focus on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

The firm’s Yorkshire-based Woodsmith project, which falls into its crop nutrients arm, involves the creation of a new mining site near Sneaton, south of Whitby, as well as a 23 mile tunnel. The project will mine for the mineral polyhalite, amineral which can be used as a fertiliser.

The Woodsmith mine was taken over by Anglo American in 2020 after construction first began in 2017. The project, however, has since become the source of much uncertainty, after Anglo American announced last year that it would “slow development” on the scheme and make substantial investment cuts.

Around 2,000 people previously worked on the project, but reports last year claimed that these numbers were set to be cut by around 60 per cent.

Mr Wanblad has since said there was a “good chance” the project would reach first production by 2030 if the firm is able to meet certain criteria, including strengthening its balance sheet and finding a joint venture partner.

Anglo American also sparked renewed hopes for the future of the mine late last year after entering into a five-year agreement with a UN group to research polyhalite.