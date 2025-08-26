Travellers passing through Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) have slammed the Avro Lounge located in the new terminal extension.

LBA’s website describes the ‘Avro Lounge as a bright and ultramodern lounge designed to cater for travellers seeking a quiet escape before their flight’.

‘From cosy sofas to dedicated workspaces, all with access to power outlets and wifi, the Avro Lounge is the perfect escape before your flight.’

The pay-as-you-go Avro Lounge offers free refreshments and beverages including a fruit platter and hot and cold drinks, but no hot buffet. You can access the lounge up to three hours before you fly.

The Avro Lounge is proving unpopular, however, if online reviews are anything to go by. The Avro Lounge is currently rated 1.3 stars on TripAdvisor, and 2.4 stars on Google.

The Yorkshire Stone dresser shared his disappointment about the Avro Lounge on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Avoid this place if travelling from Leeds Bradford

“Wish I had read the reviews before booking but hey ho won’t let it dampen my holiday vibes. £80 quid for 4 manky sausage sarnies & flat lager, no fruit. Just a warning to you all, don't waste your money like me.”

An online reviewer described the Avro Lounge as a “downmarket cafe” with “no atmosphere.”

The reviewer wrote: “Absolutely awful !!! We had access to it as part of our ticket, felt very sorry for the people who paid for access. No atmosphere at all, very disappointed. It is not a pleasant experience, hard seats, selection poor, more atmosphere in Burger King!! Don’t waste your money, complete rip off. It cannot be classed as an airport lounge, more of a downmarket cafe.”

Another reviewer described the Avro Lounge as the “bargain basement” of airport lounges.

They also described the lounge as “souless,”adding: “This was honestly the worst lounge that I've ever been to. It was a significant downgrade from the original priority pass lounge. The food is non existent as are the drinks. Unfortunately it was a complete waste of money.”

Some online reviewers however commended the staff at the lounge for being “helpful.”

One reviewer wrote: “Only one thing to say and that is the staff are really nice and I think that’s cause they’re ashamed of what’s on offer. It’s like a waiting room in the canteen if you’re waiting to go into magistrates court and find out if you’ve lost your driving license or not. It’s the worst lounge I’ve ever had the misfortune to be in and I’ve been in a lot.”

Several other reviews describe Avro Lounge as “the worst airport lounge in the world.”

The Avro Lounge opened in June 2025 replacing the former Yorkshire Lounge and 1432 Runway Club as part of the airport’s redevelopment.

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson said: "Our Avro Lounge is positioned as an ‘essentials’ lounge, offering a simpler and more streamlined experience for customers travelling through LBA. It is designed to provide a comfortable space to enjoy a quick bite and drink before a flight.

"We do set out the details of this lounge clearly on our website so that customers know what to expect before making a booking. A full description of the product offering is available here: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/at-the-airport/lounges/avro-lounge-three-hours

"Since opening in June, we have listened to customer feedback and have made some positive adaptations to our offering in line with this."