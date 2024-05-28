B1222: Motorcyclist dies after Bank Holiday crash near Sherburn-in-Elmet as police launch appeal
The crash, at approximately 2.50pm, involved a white Renault Clio which was travelling along the B1222 towards Newthorpe and a grey Kawasaki ZR motorcycle which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Sherburn-in-Elmet.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Sherburn-in-Elmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third vehicle, a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle, was caught up in the aftermath of the collision.
However the rider was uninjured.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.
A spokesperson said: “If you can help our investigation, please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240093182.
“The driver of the Renault Clio, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and has been released while under investigation.
“The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the incident and for collision investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles. It reopened at around 2am in the early hours of 28 May.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.