Canal Mills, Armley: 12 fire engines at scene of blaze as restaurant closed and residents warned

Firefighters are currently tackling a huge blaze at Canal Mills in Armley, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to the building fire at Canal Mills, Armley just after 5am on Sunday morning.

The service currently has 12 fire engines and two aerial appliances at this incident.

The derelict single storey building has been gutted by the blaze, which WYFRS estimate is 75% covered by the fire.

Fire crews are currently using 2 large jets and 2 aerial appliances to tackle the fire.

Galleria – a nearby restaurant – has been closed for the day due to the incident.

Residents in Armley and Leeds City Centre are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the heavy smoke from the fire.

Additionally, the public is urged to avoid the area if possible, due to the large amount of emergency vehicles dealing with the incident.