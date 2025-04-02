Chris Wilder praises Tyrese Campbell for taking Sheffield United chance

The credit for Tyrese Campbell's first season of double-figure goals belongs with the striker, says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

When the then-24-year-old moved to South Yorkshire last summer, he was a classic Wilder signing, a talented youngster who had failed to kick on as expected.

On paper it looks as though Wilder has got the best out of him, though he insists he has only created the right environment, and it is Campbell who has made the most of it.

The son of former Arsenal, Everton and West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin, Tyrese was a highly-rated teenager, coming through Manchester City’s youth system and representing England at under-17 and under-20 level.

When Campbell, pictured, left City's academy for Stoke City in 2016, a tribunal valued the 16-year-old at £1.75m, and he was prolific for the Potters’ under-age teams.

But seven years of senior football yielded just 36 goals – never beating the nine-goal tally from his first Championship season, 2018-19 – before Stoke released him in the summer.

The death of his father in June set him back emotionally and physically, and it was October before he made his first start or scored his first goal – in a 2-0 win at home to Stoke.

That another was the only goal against Sheffield Wednesday in November ensured his popularity at Bramall Lane come what may.

IN THE GOALS: Tyrese Campbell is fulfilling his youthful potential at Sheffield United (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

But Friday's strike against Coventry City was his 10th of the campaign and Campbell is now undisputed first-choice striker ahead of Kieffer Moore and big-money January signing Tom Cannon, who is still looking for his first goal in Blades colours.

“Everything we do as a football club whether it's from a tactical or shape point of view or individual stuff, we just do to help the players as long as they've got the right attitude and they want to listen and improve their game,” said Wilder of the set-up he has created.

“But the boys have got to do it themselves.

“Tyrese is prepared. It was an important part of his career (when he moved to Sheffield). Without being disrespectful, maybe he knew he had to step up.

ENCOURAGEMENT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)