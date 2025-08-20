A local choir from across Yorkshire was shocked after receiving an onstage shout out from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin - who gifted members 120 free tickets.

The family-run All For One Choir has over 400 members from Cleethorpes, Beverley, Hull, Driffield, Market Weighton and Ripon. Former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Garnett Family set up the choir in 2011.

Last Friday All For One performed for BBC Radio Humberside to reveal the region’s favourite Coldplay song – Fix You.

Later the choir shared a video of their performance on social media – and it was spotted by Chris Martin himself.

In an act of generosity, Coldplay gifted 120 free tickets to choir members for their two sold-out concerts at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium this week.

All For One Choir founder Helen Garnett said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed. To be recognised and thanked in this way by one of the world’s biggest bands is beyond anything we could have imagined. We were singing loud and proud – and this is a memory our members will treasure forever.”

Helen and her choir who attended the performances with their choir tshirts and banners, had another shock when Chris Martin name checked them on stage.

The Coldplay frontman said: “That amazing choir I saw on TikTok…” –

Helen added: “It was a moment that left members in awe.”

All For One Choir - performed a rendition of Coldplay's favourite track | All For One

Coldplay’s team also ensured that one performer requiring wheelchair access was given a specially reserved seat.

Overnight All For One posted a video of their original performance which caught Chris Martin’s eye on TikTok.

Helen added: “We are blown away. Our TikTok video has currently had over 240,000 views after we re-released the footage via this platform only yesterday.”