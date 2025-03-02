Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening next month, the site will provide local people with access to discounted surplus food and household items, as well as cheap hot meals, skills workshops and further learning opportunities.

The new store will be the 14th in Community Shop’s network of social supermarkets, which aim to tackle the root causes of food insecurity in communities experiencing social inequality.

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: "I am delighted that a new Community Shop will be opening in Swarcliffe next month. Initiatives such as this are a key part of helping us support residents while at the same time reducing the amount of food going to landfill."

Asda and Community Shop have announced that they have partnered to open a new store in Leeds. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Asda has supported Community Shop’s other stores for over a decade through the donation of surplus products.

Through the Swarcliffe store, Asda will be continuing to donate stock to provide the community with access to food, while also providing funding towards fixtures and fittings that will enable the building to be converted.

Since its inception in 2013, Community Shop has supported over 73,000 families through its model.

The store said it has saved members over £50m on their regular food shops, whilst its Community Hubs have delivered more than 218,000 development programmes.

Its Community Kitchens have also fed over 880,000 children for free.

Community Shop Swarcliffe will be made up of three interconnected spaces - Community Store, Community Hub and Community Kitchen.

The store will provide members with access to discounted food and essentials, including fruit, vegetables and bread for only 20p. Profits from the store will then be reinvested into Community Hub, which will aim to deliver holistic support and development.

Community Shop Swarcliffe will also feature a Community Kitchen, a café that enables people to “connect with others and learn through food”, as well as providing meals for the community with kids eating free every day.

Gary Stott, executive chairman of Community Shop, said: “For the past 12 years, Community Shop has not only provided our members with access to deeply discounted goods but also delivered life-changing programmes. We’re delighted to continue our mission, empowering individuals, families, and communities across the Leeds area and I thank Asda for their support in helping us open this new store.”