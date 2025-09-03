Brothers jailed for violent Rotherham assaults that left woman needing surgery
On March 18, 2023, police received reports of two separate assaults within a ten minute period.
The incidents took place in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.
The first involved an 18-year-old man being hit repeatedly by two men with pieces of wood - leaving him with head, shoulder and leg injuries, a court heard.
The second assault also involved two men using pieces of wood as a weapon.
This attack left the victim, a woman in her 30s, with serious facial injuries which required surgery.
Officers responding spoke to each victim and two suspects were found - Joshua Heaps, 22, from Wingfield, and Callum Heaps, 24, of the same address.
After gathering witness statements, as well as text messages from the suspects to the victims' relatives, and sourcing nearby CCTV capturing the second assault, both Heaps were arrested and charged.
Joshua Heaps pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Then, following a trial in June 2025, he was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.
Callum Heaps pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The brothers appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (Sept 1).
Joshua Heaps was jailed for seven years and four months.
Callum Heaps was jailed for two years and three months.
The officer in charge of this case, Investigations Officer Rachel Scott, said: "Joshua and Callum Heaps’ brutality has left a lasting impact on both of their victims in what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience.
"Officers worked quickly to apprehend the brothers and a detailed investigation led to a number of charges being secured.
"I hope this sentence will allow both victims to feel like justice has been served and will give them the opportunity to move on from this incident."