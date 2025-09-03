Two brothers have been jailed for violent assaults in Rotherham which left a woman needing surgery and another victim with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 18, 2023, police received reports of two separate assaults within a ten minute period.

The incidents took place in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first involved an 18-year-old man being hit repeatedly by two men with pieces of wood - leaving him with head, shoulder and leg injuries, a court heard.

The second assault also involved two men using pieces of wood as a weapon.

This attack left the victim, a woman in her 30s, with serious facial injuries which required surgery.

Callum and Joshua Heaps have been jailed after two violent attacks | SYP

Officers responding spoke to each victim and two suspects were found - Joshua Heaps, 22, from Wingfield, and Callum Heaps, 24, of the same address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After gathering witness statements, as well as text messages from the suspects to the victims' relatives, and sourcing nearby CCTV capturing the second assault, both Heaps were arrested and charged.

Joshua Heaps pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Then, following a trial in June 2025, he was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Callum Heaps pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (Sept 1).

Joshua Heaps was jailed for seven years and four months.

Callum Heaps was jailed for two years and three months.

The officer in charge of this case, Investigations Officer Rachel Scott, said: "Joshua and Callum Heaps’ brutality has left a lasting impact on both of their victims in what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience.

"Officers worked quickly to apprehend the brothers and a detailed investigation led to a number of charges being secured.