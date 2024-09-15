Seven men have been described as ‘cruel and manipulative’ after they committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in the early 2000s.

A court heard how seven men - Mohammed Amar, 42, Yasser Ajaibe, 39, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49, Mohammed Siyab, 44, Abid Saddiq, 43, Tahir Yasin, 38 and Ramin Bari, 38 - “deliberately preyed on two young girls”.

The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.

The victims, who were aged between 11 and 16 at the time of the offences and were both in care, were groomed and often plied with alcohol or cannabis before being raped or assaulted throughout the early 2000s, a court heard.

The girls would be collected by their abusers from the children’s homes where they lived at the time.

Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Siyab and Mohammed Amar. | National Crime Agency

Then the children would be subjected to attacks that took place at locations around Rotherham, in a park, in a car in a supermarket car park, in a cemetery, even behind a children’s nursery.

In one case one of the girls was taken to a hotel where she was raped by two men.

On another occasion the same girl was locked inside one of her abuser’s homes, raped on at least two occasions, and only managed to escape by climbing out of a window.

Over the course of a two-day hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 and 13 September they were jailed for a total of 106 years.

Zoe Becker, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These seven men deliberately preyed on two young girls they knew were vulnerable and, using drugs and alcohol, exploited them for their own sexual gratification.

“The cruelty and abuse the victims suffered at the hands of these defendants was horrific and has continued to have a lasting impact on their lives today.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank both the victims for coming forward and giving evidence. This has been a complex and challenging case, and it is because of their courage and fortitude that we have been able to bring these offenders to justice.

“I hope these convictions send a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“All children have the right to feel safe and protected. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

The men were all caught under Operation Stovewood, which continues to investigate allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

It is the single largest investigation of its kind in the UK. So far 36 people have been convicted.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “These men were cruel and manipulative, grooming their victims and then exploiting them by subjecting them to the most harrowing abuse possible.

“They were responsible for some of the worst offending we have investigated under Operation Stovewood.

“I can only once again pay tribute to the victims who were brave enough to come forward, tell their stories and confront their abusers.

Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, Ramin Bari, Tahir Yasin and Yasser Ajaibe. | National Crime Agency

“What happened to them can never be undone, but I hope the sentences handed down here will at least give them a sense that their abusers have been held to account and justice has been done.

“We and our partners will continue to do all we can to support them going forward.”

Mohammed Amar, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham, was jailed for 14 years, plus two years on licence, for two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years.

He was also found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Yasser Ajaibe, of Walter Street, Rotherham, was jailed for six years, plus one year on licence, for indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years.

Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, of Richard Road, Rotherham was jailed for 15 years, plus one year on licence, for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years and rape.

Mohammed Siyab, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham, was jailed for 25 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years, two counts of rape, and trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation.

Abid Saddiq, formerly of Rotherham, was jailed for 24 years, plus one year on licence, for indecent assault of a girl aged 12 years, rape of a girl aged under 13 and two counts of rape.

Tahir Yasin, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield, was jailed for 13 years for eight counts of rape.

Ramin Bari, of Derby Street, Sheffield was jailed for nine years for four counts of rape.