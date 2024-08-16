David Hart murder: Susan Poole will not stand trial in October after discovery of 92-year-old man's badly burned body
Susan Poole, 52, was charged with the murder of David Hart back in April following the grim discovery at an address in Shetland Close.
A trial date had been fixed for her case to heard on October 7, but at further hearing at Bradford Crown Court on Friday (Aug 16) that listing was vacated.
Poole, who was absent from the short hearing, is currently detained at Rampton high security hospital in Nottinghamshire and the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose was told that two expert reports had already been prepared on the defendant.
The judge said both reports concluded that Poole was currently “unfit to plead” and he agreed to a defence application for the trial date to be vacated.
A prosecution expert is expected to provide his report in response by early next month and Judge Rose said the case would be heard again on October 7.
In June an inquest into Mr Hart’s death heard that the Somerset-born widower’s body had been “badly burnt” and he had suffered a major head injury.