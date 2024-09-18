'Fantastic' grandad fell to his death through hole left by workmen in bathroom floor

A grandfather fell to his death through a hole in the bathroom floor after workmen took the floorboards up.

Kenneth Armitage landed on the kitchen floor below, in an incident his daughter Suzy said “should never have happened.”

The bathroom in Mr Armitage’s house on Whitestone Drive in Huntingdon, York was getting converted into a wet room by the construction company Cooper and Westgate when the tragic accident happened on 8 February 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company had taken up the floorboards to get to the pipework, but left an unguarded hole in the floor.

Kenneth Armitage, who died after falling through the hole in the floorboards, was described as "the kindest person you could ever meet"

The 81-year-old later fell through the opening and was found dead by his son-in-law the following evening.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation found Cooper and Westgate failed to adequately secure the hole as its employees were not properly trained.

The company had also failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, or a method statement for the work involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth’s daughter, Suzy, said: “Our dad, who was sadly taken away from us, was everything to us. He was the kindest person you could ever meet.

The hole left by workers in the upstairs bathroom floor

“He was a fantastic dad to me, my brother and a loving grandad to all our children.

“I can’t believe he has gone, I keep thinking it’s a horrible nightmare and I will wake up and he’ll be there. Our hearts were broken that day and may never heal. It should have never happened.

“We are all still struggling to come to terms with losing him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper and Westgate Co. Ltd, of Navigation Court, Calder Park, Wakefield, West Yorkshire was found guilty of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay £50,000 in costs at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

HSE inspector Yolande Burns-Sleightholme said: “Employers need to fully assess and control the risks from holes in domestic properties and recognise the importance of securing them effectively. They should then pass this knowledge on to their employees through suitable training and guidance.