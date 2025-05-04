A father-of-two was fatally shot in the head in Sheffield, sparking a major police investigation that has now led to a sixth man being charged in connection with his murder.

Kevin Pokuta, a 19-year-old father-of-two, he was shot on Page Hall Road in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Kevin died the following day, in hospital, after a single bullet wound to the head.

Following the launch of a murder investigation by South Yorkshire Police, detectives trawled through over 20,0000 hours of CCTV footage, a court heard.

Detectives were able to track the movements before and after the incident.

CCTV video showed a group which included Jake Brown, 23, Leon Waite, 27, Lester Ramsey, 25, Adam Mulligan, 33, and a 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons.

All four men and the 17-year-old were found guilty for their involvement in Kevin’s death on November 5 2024, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jake Brown, formally of Horninglow Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to a total of 36 for murder, four years for attempted GBH, five years for conspiracy to commit robbery and a total of 29 years for two firearm offences.

CCTV footage showed a group gathering on Baretta Street before a planned robbery, wearing face coverings, the court heard.

Although the robbery was unsuccessful, Brown was seen firing a gun down Page Hall Road in an apparent act of revenge, a jury was told.

He returned to the area 30 minutes later, mistook Kevin—who was parked with his younger brother—for someone else, and opened fire while riding an e-bike.

As Kevin tried to flee, Brown fired the fatal shot, the court heard. Detectives later identified all five gang members through CCTV, clothing, forensic evidence, and phone analysis.

Now South Yorkshire Police has charged another man with Kevin’s murder.

Ethan Hallows, of no fixed address, was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, two firearms offences and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.