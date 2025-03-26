A Leeds man has been jailed for six years after £17 million worth of cannabis smuggled from California was intercepted en route to West Yorkshire.

Smuggled drugs were intercepted by Border Force staff at East Midlands Airport on October 30, 2024.

James Montgomery, 44, from Leeds, was the intended recipient of the packages that contained 213 kilos of cannabis.

James Montgomery has been jailed after £17m worth of cannabis was smuggled from the US | Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit

The Class B drugs had been sent from California to be delivered to an address in Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

The cannabis was found vacuum packed and concealed within leather products and had an estimated street value of over £17 million.

Having attempted to conceal his involvement, officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) identified Montgomery as the UK recipient.

Montgomery was arrested and admitted conspiracy to supply Class B drugs at an earlier hearing,

The 44-year-old appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (Mar 20), when he was jailed for six years.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, of the YHROCU, said: “I’m pleased that by working with partner agencies we have been able to intercept a significant quantity of cannabis with a street-value of several millions of pounds.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that those involved in the illegal drug trade will be pursued and brought to justice.