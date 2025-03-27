One man has been convicted of murder and three others for their roles in the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Lewis Bell in Stockton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of September 19, 2024, Lewis Bell, 26, was chased by three men in Stockton, a court heard.

The 26-year-old was then stabbed and left to die outside a property in Hills Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how the attackers ran away after the incident and disposed of their weapons and clothing with help from a fourth man.

The fourth man had also arranged a taxi to take them away from the scene, the court was told.

On Thursday (Mar 27), the four men were all convicted for their parts in the fatal knife attack.

Sean Mcleod, 23, was convicted of murder.

Liam Matthews who is now 26 and Ashton White who is now 18, were convicted of manslaughter. Matthews, who had been released from HMP Holme House the same morning, slashed at Bell with a chisel after spotting two other men fighting with him in the street, reports said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His early release came in the first month the emergency measures aimed at freeing up spaces in overcrowded prisons were introduced.

Matthews had been convicted of violent disorder after a street fight in 2023.

Lewis Bell | Cleveland Police

Macauley Wright, 26, assisted the three others and he was convicted of assisting an offender.

All four men have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of Lewis Bell issued a statement where they called the 26-year-old’s killing “brutal and heartless”.

The family said: “As a family we are devastated we have lost a much-loved father, son, brother and uncle.

“Lewis was killed in the most brutal and heartless way. We hold all three males convicted responsible for his murder despite the convictions of two of them for manslaughter.

“All of our family have suffered as a result of the actions of his killers. Having to sit through the trial and listen to the details of his murder is the hardest thing we have ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Matthews (left) and Sean Mcleod | Cleveland Police

“We hope that the convictions of his killers today would bring some form of closure, however we will never get over the loss of our Lewis and we now must re-build our lives without him. We will miss and love him every day.”

Detective Chief Inspector David Glass from Cleveland Police, said: “I am satisfied with the convictions handed to Liam Matthews, Sean McLeod, Ashton White and Macauley Wright today.

“Lewis Bell did not deserve to die. This was a pre-planned, sustained attack by a gang who chased him down with weapons in the street.

“They inflicted a number of stab wounds, one of which was fatal, and they left him to die.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton White (left) and Macauley Wright | Cleveland Police

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of Lewis Bell.

“This Government inherited prisons days from collapse. Had that happened, the police would have been forced to stop making arrests, and the public would have been put at unconscionable risk.

“We had no choice but to introduce an emergency early release programme. We did so with protections in place, including exclusions for those serving for serious violent crimes.