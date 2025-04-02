A man has been charged with 64 offences after an investigation into remains found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.

Robert Bush, 47, has been charged with 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the firm’s Hessle Road site in March last year.

He has also been charged with one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, encompassing 172 victims, between May 2012 and March 2024; and one count of fraud in relation to human ashes, encompassing 50 victims, between August 2017 and March 2024, Humberside Police said.

Bush is also accused of two counts of theft from charities between September 2022 and March 2024.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. | Dave Higgens/PA Wire

At a press conference at Melton Police Station on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “On Wednesday March 6 2024, we received information of concern for the care of the deceased at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors across three premises in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“Following the report, a complex, protracted and highly sensitive 10-month investigation commenced, with a file of evidence submitted to the CPS on January 16 to comprehensively review.

“Today, I can confirm Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has been charged with a combined total of 64 offences in connection to the investigation.”

Flowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. | Dave Higgens/PA Wire

He went on to say: “We have updated the families of the 35 deceased with this development and we have made initial contact with additional victims who have been affected by the investigation and we will be personally in touch with them in the coming days.

“As the investigation now moves into the courts and judicial process, I would please ask people to refrain from any speculation or commenting that could prejudice or jeopardise the case, and to allow those affected to get the answers they desperately need and rightly deserve.

“My sincerest thanks go out to those affected for their patience and understanding.

“They have always been the priority and at the very heart of the entire investigation and this will remain, and we would please ask their privacy is continued to be respected.”