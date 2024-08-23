Man charged with murder over death of delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor in Leeds

A man is due to appear in court today charged with murder over the death of a parcel delivery driver in Leeds.

Mark Ross, 32, has been charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening (Aug 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.