Man charged with murder over death of delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor in Leeds
Mark Ross, 32, has been charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening (Aug 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
A 24-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
Mr Kondor’s family have asked that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a difficult time for them.